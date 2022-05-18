Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

George W. Bush makes unfortunate Iraq gaffe when condemning Putin's Ukraine invasion

Bush laughed off the Iraq-Ukraine flub, referencing his age

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
George W. Bush - Fox News 25th Anniversary Shoutout Video

George W. Bush - Fox News 25th Anniversary Shoutout

George W. Bush celebrates the 25th anniversary of Fox News Channel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President George W. Bush made an eye-catching gaffe regarding Iraq while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Bush delivered remarks regarding the importance of democracy and threats to democracy in the U.S. and abroad.

"In contrast, Russian elections are rigged," he said. "Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process. The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine."

Bush shrugged and said, under his breath, "Iraq, too." Russia has not invaded Iraq, and the Kremlin reportedly gave Saddam Hussein's government intelligence to combat the U.S. invasion early on.

BUSH CALLS ZELENSKYY ‘THE CHURCHILL OF OUR TIME’

"Anyway, 75," Bush added, referring to his age.

FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York.

FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks at a forum sponsored by the George W. Bush Institute in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Bush presided over most of the war in Iraq, authorized by a bipartisan vote in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in Oct. 2002. The war, which lasted until 2011, claimed the lives of more than 4,000 U.S. troops, along with those of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians. Critics have long faulted Bush for the war, claiming that Iraq did not possess the weapons of mass destruction Bush feared.

The 2002 authorization cited many reasons to invade Iraq, however, including Iraq's alleged noncompliance with the 1991 ceasefire agreement' the country's "brutal repression of its civilian population;" its hostility toward the U.S. as demonstrated by the 1993 assassination attempt on former President George H.W. Bush; the country's harboring of members of al-Qaeda in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; Iraq's payment of bounties to the families of suicide bombers; and the governments of Turkey, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia fearing Saddam Hussein and wanting him removed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia. (Shutterstock)

Bush's gaffe clearly did not represent an attempt by the former president to acknowledge claims that the U.S. invasion of Iraq was "brutal" and "wholly unjustified."

Even so, many on Twitter poked fun at the former president.

"Oof. If you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion," former Rep. Justin Amash tweeted.

"George W. Bush is a war criminal," Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, tweeted.

"This is the most amazing Freudian slip of all time," Townhall writer Scott Morefield tweeted.

"George W. Bush didn't do a Freudian slip. He did a Freudian Confession," John Fuelsgang, a comedian and broadcaster, wrote on Twitter.

Bush's flub came as he praised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with Fox News' Griff Jenkins for an interview Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with Fox News' Griff Jenkins for an interview Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Fox News)

"The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations," Bush said. "And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Bush noted that Zelenskyy, whom he described as a "cool little guy," and "the Churchill of the 21st century" was empowered by electoral legitimacy before leading the defense of his country against the Russian invasion.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.