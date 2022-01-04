George Floyd's niece, 4, shot in Houston apartment on New Year's Day

The 4-year-old niece of George Floyd is recovering after she was struck by gunfire on New Year’s Day while inside a Houston apartment.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard when several shots fired from outside came into an apartment, the Houston Police Department said.

Two adults and two children were inside.

Floyd's niece, Arianna, was struck by a bullet to the torso that pierced her ribs, Fox affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

The police did not release the name of the girl, but KRIV-TV and other local media identified her as Floyd's niece.

The girl's mother told the news outlet that emergency personnel were taking long to respond, so the girl's father took her to the hospital.

She underwent surgery and remains in stable condition.

Floyd, 46, lived in Houston before moving to Minnesota. He died in police custody in May 2020 when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto the back of Floyd's neck as he was on the ground for more than nine minutes.

Three other officers at the scene did not intervene and have since been fired and charged in connection with the death. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced in June to 22.5 years in prison.

Floyd's death unleashed a wave of global protests that sparked efforts to overhaul police tactics and how police departments are funded.