Washington
Published

Gender policy in Washington state school district 'spits in the face of parents,' mother says

One mother claimed the school district is trying to 'break the trust' between parents, children and teachers

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A school district in Washington state stoked backlash from parents for its willingness to hide a student's preferred pronouns from family if the student requests privacy.

The Central Valley School District (CVSD) in Liberty Lake, Washington, near Spokane, offered a presentation of its gender inclusivity policy Monday, during which time parents were not permitted to ask questions, according to local outlet CITC.

The policy, which has been around since August 2020, implements parts of Washington state law on the subject, but some parents in the community have recently raised concerns that it undermines parental authority, which has led to proposed changes.

COLORADO ARCHDIOCESE ADVISES CATHOLIC SCHOOLS AGAINST ENROLLING TRANSGENDER STUDENTS: ‘INCOMPATIBLE GOALS’

A protester holds the trans flag during a demonstration at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on June 25, 2021.

A protester holds the trans flag during a demonstration at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on June 25, 2021. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"A student may ask us, 'Hey, I'm not ready for you to tell the parent that.' We can honor that," said Tim Nootenboom, associate superintendent of learning and teaching .

Nootenboom also said it was a "misconception" that teachers were explicitly told not to disclose a student's gender identity, though a lack of explicit instructions allows leeway for teachers to do what seems best to them.

"This policy spits in the face of parents," mother Bo Begalman told school board members before the presentation, according to the outlet. "Parents must be the primary stakeholder for the child, not the school or the government."

PARENTS STAND UP TO ‘CULT’ LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD OVER TRANSGENDER STUDENT POLICY

The Central Valley School District in Liberty Lake, Washington, is just outside Spokane.

The Central Valley School District in Liberty Lake, Washington, is just outside Spokane. (Solidago via Getty Images)

"The school board directors arrogantly believe they can determine the life-changing decision for our children behind our backs," Begalman further said. "The agenda is clear: to break the trust between parents, children and our great teachers."

Parent Stacy Taninchev took a different point of view, saying, "It's the school's responsibility to make sure our students are safe and feel empowered" as the children determine their gender identity.

"This policy spits in the face of parents," mother Bo Begalman told CVSD school board members before their presentation about their gender inclusivity policy. (Fox News )

Other parents spoke about rates of depression and suicide among children with gender dysphoria, with one mother claiming her child committed suicide after failing to receive affirmation at school as non-binary.

CVSD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.