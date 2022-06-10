Expand / Collapse search
As gas prices soar, Americans consider if businesses should allow employees to work virtually to save money

Gas station patrons in New Jersey weigh in on 'virtual Fridays' idea for students, workers to save gas money

By Megan Myers | Fox News
WATCH: Gas prices soar, workers consider if employees should be allowed to work remote to save money

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Patrons at a Garden State gas station weighed in on whether companies should allow employees to work virtually on Fridays to save on gas money amid soaring prices.

"Anything that helps saving gas is awesome," Luis, of Jersey City, said. "The way that gas prices are right now, it’s crazy."

Southwest Tennessee Community College recently instituted "virtual Fridays" for the summer semester to save students and faculty money on their commutes given record-high gas prices. The new policy began May 27 and will extend through Aug. 12. 

"It should be every college to be honest," Gia, a college student living in Jersey City, said. "If you commute far, then I would say yeah, that should be a thing." 

Kathy, a New Jersey resident, says "virtual Fridays" are awesome and shouldn't be limited to Fridays. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

Kathy, from New Jersey, told Fox News: "Virtual Fridays are awesome. It shouldn’t be limited to just schools and university." 

"Everyone proved that we can survive virtually, so every company should be doing it," she continued. "And it shouldn’t just be limited to Fridays."

Vincent, a butcher in New Jersey, says gas prices are "terrible" but he can't work from home. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

But not all employees can work remotely. 

"I can't work from home," Mamadou, a driver in New Jersey, said. "I don’t have no choice actually."

"Unless I get another job that can allow me to work from home then I’ll do it," he added.

A gas station sign in New Jersey shows prices skyrocketing. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

Gas prices have repeatedly broken records throughout 2022. The national average was $4.98 per gallon on Friday, a new record-high, according to AAA

"It’s crazy that taking a cab might be cheaper than actually having your own car," Vincent, a butcher in New Jersey, said.

One driver said Americans need to be in-person after extended isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People don't need to stay home," the New York taxi driver said. "We stay home for a long time."

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @meglmyers