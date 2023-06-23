Expand / Collapse search
Gale winds, torrential rain wreak havoc on parts of North Dakota

84 mph winds reported in western ND

Associated Press
Severe storms caused damage this week in parts of North Dakota.

KFYR-TV reported that a storm Wednesday night wrecked a manufactured home near Selfridge in south-central North Dakota. Brothers Arlin and Will Lund told the station about 3 inches of rain fell in 20 minutes as their home was destroyed by straight-line winds. The brothers were thrown to opposite sides of the house and their barn was also destroyed.

"The refrigerator and the wall went, and then the floor went. We were laying beside the car. I was hollering at him to see where he was. He finally hollered back and it started to hail. I threw him a blanket and looked for something for me because the hail was sharp. It seemed like forever, but it was just a matter of seconds," Arlin Lund recalled.

Gale winds and torrential downpours left structures and vehicles destroyed in western and central North Dakota on Wednesday night.

Will Lund was taken to a Bismarck hospital for minor injuries. Arlin Lund was unhurt and said he felt lucky despite the mess.

"My brother said when he got into the ambulance, ‘Well, at least we’re alive,’" Arlin Lund said.

Winds as high as 84 mph early Thursday overturned campers in Gladstone in Stark County of western North Dakota.

Roughrider Electric Cooperative early Thursday reported 30 downed power poles along U.S. Highway 85 south of Belfield and 15 downed poles near Richardton. The co-op had about 50 customers who lost power, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Montana-Dakota Utilities had three storm-related outages early Thursday -- two due to lightning strikes and one due to a broken pole. They affected about 225 people in the Dickinson, Taylor and Gladstone areas.