Gabby Petito memorial removed outside Laundrie family home

A memorial to Gabby Petito outside Brian Laundrie’s family home in Florida has been removed by the city, Fox News has learned.

North Port city officials came by the home just after 8 p.m. local time and removed the memorial, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News.

"They removed the entire memorial. Everything is gone," Bertolino said. "I am the only one here. No photographers. No other video people. Just me."

Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last week after being found in a Florida nature preserve using dental records, according to the FBI.

Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Bertolino said Monday that the initial autopsy on Laundrie’s remains did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done.

Petito's body was discovered last month in a forest in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.

