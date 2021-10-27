Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Gabby Petito memorial removed outside Laundrie family home

Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last week after being found in a Florida nature preserve using dental records, according to the FBI.

By Bradford Betz , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
North Port city authorities have removed the Gabby Petito memorial outside Brian Laundrie’s home Video

North Port city authorities have removed the Gabby Petito memorial outside Brian Laundrie’s home

Gabby Petito memorial outside the Laundrie home in North Port removed by police

A memorial to Gabby Petito outside Brian Laundrie’s family home in Florida has been removed by the city, Fox News has learned. 

North Port city officials came by the home just after 8 p.m. local time and removed the memorial, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News. 

A city official removing the Gabby Petito memorial. 

A city official removing the Gabby Petito memorial.  (Fox News)

"They removed the entire memorial. Everything is gone," Bertolino said. "I am the only one here. No photographers. No other video people. Just me." 

Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last week after being found in a Florida nature preserve using dental records, according to the FBI. 

Gabby Petito Memorial outside the Laundrie family home. 

Gabby Petito Memorial outside the Laundrie family home.  (Fox News)

Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Brian Laundrie as seen in bodycam footage released by the Moab Police Department in Utah.

Brian Laundrie as seen in bodycam footage released by the Moab Police Department in Utah. (Moab Police Department)

BRIAN LAUNDRIE REMAINS: WHEN TO EXPECT AUTOPSY RESULTS FROM FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGIST

Bertolino said Monday that the initial autopsy on Laundrie’s remains did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Petito's body was discovered last month in a forest in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money