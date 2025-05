An international fugitive wanted for multiple bank robberies has been extradited from Ukraine after nearly three years on the run, according to authorities.

Edward Deveaux of Berlin Township, New Jersey, was returned to the U.S. on Friday, wrote the Camden County Prosecutor's Office in a press release.

Deveaux, 30, was taken into custody Feb. 25 in Lviv by the National Guard of Ukraine. Nearly three months later, he was taken to the Polish border and turned over to U.S. Marshals and Polish authorities.

His arrest is a "testament to what we can accomplish when law enforcement at all levels works together," Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said, according to the release. "We are grateful for the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and our international colleagues."

Deveaux was wanted in connection with three bank robberies in southern New Jersey, all of which took place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2022.

He stands accused of robbing a Truist Bank in Waterford, a TD Bank in Willingboro and a Republic Bank in Winslow.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery — for those reportedly committed in Waterford and Winslow in Camden County — on Sept. 30, 2022, two days after the last offense in his alleged crime spree was committed.

A third charge, for the Willingboro robbery in nearby Burlington County, was filed three days later.

During their investigation into the matter, authorities determined that Deveaux had flown to multiple European countries before finally settling in Ukraine in the days following the final robbery in Winslow.

Additional information led them to Lviv, where the suspect was ultimately tracked down.

"It makes no difference where fugitives run, justice has a long reach," Juan Mattos Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey, said in the release.

"This arrest is the result of relentless teamwork from our state, county, local, and international partners," he continued. "The U.S. Marshals Service remains committed to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are held accountable, no matter the borders they cross."

A detention hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, during which the judge ordered Deveaux to remain detained, the prosecutor's office told Fox News Digital.