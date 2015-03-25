Friends of Boston Marathon suspect due in court on charges of hindering investigation

Three friends of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are due in court on charges they hindered the investigation into his involvement in the deadly attack.

Robel Phillipos, Dias Kadyrbayev (DY'-us kah-dur-BY'-ehv) and Azamat Tazhayakov (AZ'-maht tuh-ZAY'-uh-kahv) are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court on charges of lying to investigators and conspiring to obstruct justice.

Phillipos was indicted last month on two counts of lying to authorities.

Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov, both Kazakhstan nationals, have pleaded not guilty to allegations they conspired to obstruct justice by agreeing to destroy and conceal some of Tsarnaev's belongings as he evaded authorities following the April 15 bombings, which killed three people and injured more than 260 others. The men will be arraigned again Friday in a superceding indictment that combined their cases with Philippos' case.