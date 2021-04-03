Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Florida, police say

Officials offering reward of up to $1,000 for info that leads them to suspects

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Florida sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a French bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint late last month, officials said Friday.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads investigators to the people who stole the dog, named Bugsy, shortly after 9:15 p.m. on March 25 in Hiawassee, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photos show bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Hiawassee, Florida (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Photos show bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Hiawassee, Florida (Orange County Sheriff's Office) ((Orange County Sheriff's Office))

The victim told police he was walking Bugsy around that time when a car pulled up. A suspect exited the vehicle, which then passed the victim "and stopped around the corner out of sight," police said.

The suspect walked up to the victim, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to hand over his dog, police said. He then ran off and got back into the vehicle, which police described as a silver sedan.

    Florida show the silver sedan believed to have been involved in the gunpoint robbery of a bulldog in Hiawassee, Fla. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)((Orange County Sheriff's Office))

    Florida show the silver sedan believed to have been involved in the gunpoint robbery of a bulldog in Hiawassee, Fla. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)((Orange County Sheriff's Office))

The bulldog is tan in color with a darker snout and appears to have a skin tag behind its right ear, according to photos provided by police.

Police described two suspects: a man who was possibly in his 20s and approximately 6-foot-1, who wore a white hoodie and a white face mask, blue jeans and white sneakers; and a woman with medium to dark skin and long, straight hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

