French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Florida, police say

A Florida sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a French bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint late last month, officials said Friday.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads investigators to the people who stole the dog, named Bugsy, shortly after 9:15 p.m. on March 25 in Hiawassee, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim told police he was walking Bugsy around that time when a car pulled up. A suspect exited the vehicle, which then passed the victim "and stopped around the corner out of sight," police said.

The suspect walked up to the victim, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to hand over his dog, police said. He then ran off and got back into the vehicle, which police described as a silver sedan.

The bulldog is tan in color with a darker snout and appears to have a skin tag behind its right ear, according to photos provided by police.

Police described two suspects: a man who was possibly in his 20s and approximately 6-foot-1, who wore a white hoodie and a white face mask, blue jeans and white sneakers; and a woman with medium to dark skin and long, straight hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.