Fred becomes tropical depression, but these areas should monitor its track

Heat wave continues to prompt advisories, warnings across US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for August 12 Video

National weather forecast for August 12

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Tropical depression Fred has weakened overnight and will move along the northern coast of Cuba, but should remain relatively weak due to continued land disruption.   

The center of Fred will then be near the Florida Keys on Saturday morning before moving along Florida’s west coast and the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.   

The current path of tropical depression Fred.  (Fox News)

While Fred will remain weak and disrupted through Saturday morning, if it moves far enough into the eastern Gulf of Mexico there would be a brief opportunity for some strengthening.   

PACIFIC NORTHWEST BRACES FOR ANOTHER MULTIDAY HEAT WAVE 

The official National Hurricane Center forecast keeps Fred a tropical storm. Confidence in the weekend track will depend heavily on how the next 48 hours play out across Hispaniola and Cuba, but for now, Florida and the northeastern Gulf should monitor forecast updates through Monday morning. 

The national forecast for Thursday, Aug. 12. (Fox News) (Fox News)

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, which won’t help firefighters battling 100 large fires in the West. Heat stays in place through Saturday there.   

Heat Warnings and Advisories are also widespread from the Plains to the Mississippi River Valley and Midwest.  Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through Friday for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Philadelphia and NYC. 

Forecast heat index temperatures for Thursday. (Fox News) (Fox News)

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Midwest and Great Lakes yesterday.  More of the same on the way today from the Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into parts of the Northeast. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

