Entrepreneurship
Published

Franchise of the Day: This Taco Shop Will Have You Feeling Warm and 'Fuzzy'

By Lindsay Friedman | Entrepreneur.com

Sometimes average ideas just need a little revamping to become a great one.

The mentality was that of father and son entrepreneurs Alan and Chuck Bush, who bought a store in 2003 and updated it to open what’s now known as Fuzzy’s Taco Shops. Specializing in baja-style tacos, the creations featured feta cheese, along with Fuzzy’s sauce.

Because of its success and demand for more locations, the business began franchising in 2009 and now has at least 95 locations in 11 states.

The company is also ranked as No. 271 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.