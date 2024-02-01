Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Murdaugh clerk revelations, Bryan Kohberger legal move, Brian Laundrie lawsuit

Manson cult member calls true crime podcast from slammer, firefighter under scrutiny after second gal pal dies

Alex Murdaugh back in court seeking a new trial for his murder convictions Video

‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joins ‘The Story’ to discuss ‘the worst’ thing that can happen to a prosecutor in a ‘big case,’ where a Murdaugh juror claims the law clerk influenced the verdict.

DIDN’T HOLD BACK: Top revelations from controversial Alex Murdaugh clerk in jury tampering probe.

DEFENSE STRATEGY: Bryan Kohberger asks court for change of venue.

JENNIFER KESSE: Father's heartbreak as unsolved mystery hits painful milestone.

Jennifer Kesse

Jennifer Kesse's co-workers reported her missing on Jan. 24, 2006, because it was unlike her to not call out if she was going to miss a day, her uncle said. (Find Jennifer Kesse)

TOO CLOSE TO HOME: Police focus on volunteer in search for missing Florida woman.

SUSPICIOUS: Police pivot on suicide of first of 2 women in firefighter's home.

Grace holland and Robert Daus at a st louis bar

Grace Holland and Robert Daus in this 2020 photograph posted to her Facebook. (Grace Holland/Facebook)

TURPIN TORMENT: Siblings who famously escaped parents’ house of horrors only to be victimized again.

FROM THE DARK SIDE: Member of Manson cult in hot water after true crime podcast.

Bruce Davis and Steve Grogan Handcuffed

Steve Grogan (left) and Bruce Davis (right), defendants in the murder of movie stuntman Donald (Shorty) Shea, are taken into court. Davis, along with Charles Manson (not present), was accused of both the Gary Hinman and Shea murders, while Grogan was a defendant in the Shea case only. Grogan was later paroled, the only member of the "Manson Family" to be paroled from a murder conviction. (Bettmann/Getty Images)

FAMILY FEUD: Parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie march towards legal showdown.

‘REDHEAD MURDERS’: Students uncover 'Bible Belt Strangler' as serial killer culprit.

