Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers, Bryan Kohberger, Alex Murdaugh clerk, Ruby Franke

Kouri Richins' texts before hubby's death, 'Dynasty' star's daughter on escaping NXIVM cult, and FBI puts Brianna Maitland mystery on map

Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos alleges new facts in interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro Video

Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos alleges new facts in interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro

Post-conviction attorney, Mark Geragos, sat down with Judge Jeanine Pirro in Fox Nation's new special, 'Menendez Brothers: Monsters or Misunderstood?'

VICTIMS OR VILLAINS: New account from '80s boy band member could set infamous Menendez brothers free.

‘BATS--T CRAZY’: Husband of abusive mommy blogger takes cops inside bizarre world with alleged accomplice, who bunked inside $5.3M desert den with panic room.

Jodi Hildebrant's and Ruby Franke's mugshots above a photo of Hildebrantd's Ivins, Utah, home

Utah police found a "panic room" inside Jodi Hildebrandt's $5.3 million Ivins home, where Ruby Franke sent her children to stay with Hildebrandt. (Washington County Attorney's Office)

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer cries foul over judge’s ban.

LOW COUNTRY: Controversial clerk from Alex Murdaugh trial falls.

POISON PEN: Children’s book author allegedly sent damning text before hubby’s sudden death.

Ruby Franke

Ruby Franke's husband Kevin Franke tells all in a 2023 interview with Utah police. (Washington County Attorney's Office)

‘SOME KIND OF STRUGGLE’: FBI announcement on cold case involving missing teen in snowy enclave.

ESCAPING THE CULT: Hollywood royalty reveals what made her susceptible to brainwashing, trafficking.

India Oxenberg sitting in front of a bed on a chair looking serious

India Oxenberg speaks about abuse and her own culpability inside the NXIVM cult, an organization marketed as a self-help group. (Credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures) (ALAMY)

SIN CITY MURDERS: Grieving mother on why she forgave son’s killer.

