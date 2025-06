Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's verdict, Travis Decker's search, Bryan Kohberger's warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Cleared of murder charges, Karen Read could eye legal payback against investigators who cost her

ON THE RUN: Military-trained dad accused of killing daughters believed to be alive, evading capture: police

BENCH PRESS: Idaho judge tells Bryan Kohberger to prepare for summer courtroom showdown after last-minute effort

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘A REAL VICTORY:' Buster Murdaugh scores legal win in defamation fight over documentary’s murder implications: former state AG

LOOSE ENDS: Second Karen Read juror faults 'sloppy police investigation' in John O'Keefe murder case

‘RIDICULOUS:’ Michael Proctor laughs at Karen Read corruption allegations as he fights to get job back

‘SNAPPED:’ California nudist accused of killing neighbors and drowning their dog over hot dog 'jab'

JUDGMENT DAY: Karen Read murder case verdict reached after deadlocked first trial

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

EVADING CAPTURE: New flyer shows suspected killer dad may have changed appearance in wilderness manhunt: police

‘RIGHT NEXT TO HIM:’ Surprise witness in Idaho student murders says she 'saw Bryan there' on deadly night

DEJA VU: Karen Read jury questions suggest same legal dilemma as last year's mistrial

MISSED WARNING: Fugitive dad Travis Decker heard in new audio before allegedly murdering 3 daughters

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

VERDICT WATCH: Karen Read's defense wants verdict slip simplified as jurors deliberate murder charge

JUSTICE ON THE LINE: Experts weigh in on key moments that could decide Karen Read's fate in murder trial