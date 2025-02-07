Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger trial, Menendez brothers resentencing, Ellen Greenberg death

Florida mall murders, OJ Simpson testimony, Idaho murders trial

Parents of Ellen Greenberg speak on new theory after pathologist reversed 'suicide' ruling Video

Parents of Ellen Greenberg speak on new theory after pathologist reversed 'suicide' ruling

Dr. Josh and Sandee Greenberg, parents of Ellen Greenberg, speak on a new theory after medical examiner reversed 'suicide' ruling for teacher found with 20 stab wounds.

SHOPPING TO DIE FOR: Luxury mall's string of murders have one thing in common: retired FBI agent.

‘IT WAS O.J.’: Witness testimony suppressed from infamous murder trial casts shadow over verdict.

OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson walk red carpet for movie premiere.

O.J. Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, was murdered on June 12, 1994.  (Getty Images)

‘RETALIATION’: Prosecutors who pushed Menendez brothers resentencing plan to sue new DA.

California Menendez Brothers Case

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

POINT BLANK: Idaho makes key move on firing squad executions ahead of Bryan Kohberger trial.

Bryan Kohberger enters court with eyes down

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

‘DOESN'T MAKE SENSE': Parents of teacher found dead with 20 stab wounds offer new theory.

Ellen Greenberg in Penn State hoodie

A younger Ellen Greenberg smiles in an undated photo provided by her childhood friend and Penn State classmate. (Courtesy: Friends of Ellen Greenberg)

