©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger 'smoking gun,' Scott Peterson attack, Menendez bros. 'lies'

Luigi Mangione's potentially incriminating snack, Connecticut house of horrors, Karen Read's emotion roller coaster

Edwina Elcox on Bryan Kohberger's 'catastrophic' Amazon history Video

Edwina Elcox on Bryan Kohberger's 'catastrophic' Amazon history

Boise defense attorney Edwina Elcox says evidence of Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's purchase of a Ka-Bar knife is 'terrible' for his defense and could place his lawyers in an 'insurmountable' position.

‘SAVE MYSELF’: Karen Read, accused killer of cop boyfriend, showed no emotion until jury deliberations: documentary.

DEADLY DESTINATION:  Spring break murder victim's family awarded $700M in civil suit.

Brittanee Drexel was killed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Brittanee Drexel was killed while on a spring break trip. (Myrtle Beach Police Department; iStock)

ARMED TO THE TEETH: Dentist from wealthy coastal enclave accused of killing boyfriend.

‘GOD’S PLAN': Scott Peterson attacked in California prison by fellow murderer: corrections dept.

Scott Peterson and Laci

JUSTICE SERVED? Luigi Mangione's police station snack could help prosecutors link Ivy League suspect to crime scene: experts. 

TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE: If Menendez brothers admit to 'lies,' Los Angeles DA may reconsider resentencing motion to free them: report.

California Menendez Brothers Case

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

‘SMOKING GUN’: Bryan Kohberger's Amazon records are 'catastrophic' for defense: experts say.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: "A Child Called 'It'" author says abuse case is 'attempted murder'.

