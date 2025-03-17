Scott Peterson attacked in California prison by fellow murderer: corrections dept

Convicted killer Scott Peterson was attacked by a fellow inmate at the California prison where he is incarcerated for killing his wife and unborn son.

"On March 9, 2025, incarcerated person Charles R. Miles was walking on a recreation path at Mule Creek State Prison when he attacked incarcerated person Scott Peterson," Todd Javernick, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told Fox News Digital. "Staff immediately responded, using chemical agents and batons to stop the attack. Both Miles and Peterson were medically evaluated, determined to have sustained minor injuries, and were returned to their respective housing."

"Miles received a serious rule violation for the incident," the statement said.

"It was God's plan for sure," Miles said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Court documents show that Miles was convicted of a gang-related murder in 2011 and was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison.

Peterson is serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of his wife Laci Peterson and the couple's unborn son.

He was originally sentenced to death, but the California Supreme Court reduced that sentence to life without parole in 2020.

He was transferred to Mule Creek State Prison from San Quentin State Prison in 2022.

The Innocence Project, a nonprofit that represents convicted criminals, is working with Peterson to breathe new life into his case.

In October, a California judge granted Peterson the right to a post-conviction discovery period, required by state law for convicted felons serving sentences longer than 15 years.

At the time, Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams told Fox News Digital that he thought that rediscovery in the case would prove unfruitful.

"They’ve got the right man," he said. "Scott Peterson murdered his wife Laci and his son Conner," adding that Peterson "wanted to free himself of both so that he could carry on a relationship with Amber Frey."

Frey, Peterson's mistress, testified against him during his trial.