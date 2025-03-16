Female Georgia dentist from wealthy coastal enclave accused of killing boyfriend

A dentist practicing in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a home in Gainesville, a suburban town northeast of Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has charged Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, with murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault against a spouse or family member, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, obstruction or resisting, driving under the influence and a traffic-related charge.

Authorities with the sheriff's office initially responded to a home off of Bayridge Drive in Gainesville at approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 8.

Deputies located an unresponsive man, later identified as 68-year-old David Barron, in a bedroom. He had been shot in the torso, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials transported Barron to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mericle is accused of shooting Barron with a handgun.

"The two were in a relationship and lived together at the residence. Mericle was at home when the deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a press release posted to Facebook.

Mericle owns a dental practice in the wealthy, coastal Georgia town of St. Simons Island, a popular vacation destination among Georgia locals and out-of-state visitors alike. Mericle Dentistry has a 4.8-star rating on Google with 180 reviews, and the practice's slogan is, "Anything is possible with a Miracle."

"I missed seeing Suzan [sic] but there was a super nice male Dr there and he gave me options for fixing a front tooth that always chips," one patient wrote around the time of Mericle's arrest.

Other patients posted glowing reviews of Mericle, saying she makes guests "feel very comfortable and at ease," and describing the business owner as "so friendly and efficient."

"Suzanne and I have known each other for many years!" one reviewer wrote. "She was my family’s dentist for many years. I also had the privilege of providing pediatric care for her children. She is also a dear friend. Like me Suzanne has been a single mom, very dedicated to her children and her profession. She is a wonderful woman whom I admire and respect. We love to be at the beach!"

A number of other reviews describe Mericle as friendly and professional.

Mericle is being held without bond in Hall County. The case remains under investigation.