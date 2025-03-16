Expand / Collapse search
Female Georgia dentist from wealthy coastal enclave accused of killing boyfriend

Mericle is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend with a handgun in the bedroom of a Gainesville home

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A dentist practicing in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a home in Gainesville, a suburban town northeast of Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has charged Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, with murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault against a spouse or family member, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, obstruction or resisting, driving under the influence and a traffic-related charge.

Authorities with the sheriff's office initially responded to a home off of Bayridge Drive in Gainesville at approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 8.

Deputies located an unresponsive man, later identified as 68-year-old David Barron, in a bedroom. He had been shot in the torso, according to the sheriff's office.

Suzanne Mericle poses beneath a neon sign that reads, "Smiles made here."

Suzanne Mericle, owner of Mericle Dentistry in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is charged with murder. (Facebook/ Mericle Dentistry)

Officials transported Barron to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mericle is accused of shooting Barron with a handgun.

Suzanne Mericle mugshot

Suzanne Mericle is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a Gainesville, Georgia, home. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

"The two were in a relationship and lived together at the residence. Mericle was at home when the deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a press release posted to Facebook.

Mericle owns a dental practice in the wealthy, coastal Georgia town of St. Simons Island, a popular vacation destination among Georgia locals and out-of-state visitors alike. Mericle Dentistry has a 4.8-star rating on Google with 180 reviews, and the practice's slogan is, "Anything is possible with a Miracle."

The exterior of Mericle Dentistry in St. Simons Island, Georgia

Mericle Dentistry in St. Simons Island, Georgia, has glowing reviews on Google. (Google Maps)

"I missed seeing Suzan [sic] but there was a super nice male Dr there and he gave me options for fixing a front tooth that always chips," one patient wrote around the time of Mericle's arrest.

Other patients posted glowing reviews of Mericle, saying she makes guests "feel very comfortable and at ease," and describing the business owner as "so friendly and efficient."

St. Simons Island in Georgia

Mericle owned a dental practice in the wealthy, coastal Georgia town of St. Simons Island, a popular vacation destination.

"Suzanne and I have known each other for many years!" one reviewer wrote. "She was my family’s dentist for many years. I also had the privilege of providing pediatric care for her children. She is also a dear friend. Like me Suzanne has been a single mom, very dedicated to her children and her profession. She is a wonderful woman whom I admire and respect. We love to be at the beach!"

A number of other reviews describe Mericle as friendly and professional.

Suzanne Mericle in a white suit

Mericle is being held without bond in Hall County.  (Facebook/ Mericle Dentistry)

Mericle is being held without bond in Hall County. The case remains under investigation.

