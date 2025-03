Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger essay, Casey Anthony returns, Karen Read's new lawyer

HELL TO BREAKFAST: ‘Happy Face’ serial killer nearly confessed brutal murders to teen daughter: ‘You’ll tell the authorities’

THE DEVIL WITHIN: Former Duke football player confesses to killing ex-real estate agent friend in her upscale townhome: police

MOTHER MAY I: Kidnapping hoaxer Sherri Papini back in court for child visitation battle with ex-husband

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

MY LATENT FINGERPRINTS: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger penned essay showing he knew how to cover tracks

MONEY TALKS: 23andMe money woes could expose killers who escaped justice: expert

TRYING SOMETHING NEW: Karen Read trial: Juror in 1st mistrial joins defense, says case shook faith in criminal justice system.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

FIT OF MADNESS: Ex-star athlete accused in Princeton brother's grisly murder returns to court as prosecutors prep indictment

MAMA DRAMA: ‘Most hated mom’ Casey Anthony returns to national spotlight after acquittal in daughter's murder

CAPITAL CRIMES: Los Angeles district attorney wants to bring back death penalty.

LAST RESORT: Suzanne Simpson case: Texas court weighs husband's request to have murder charge thrown out