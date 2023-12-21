Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger defense setback, murder in Boston

Unsolved priest slaying, justice for 'Mountain Dew Man' and serial killer lures victims with offer they can't refuse

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Carol and Charles "Chuck" Stuart

Carol and Charles "Chuck" Stuart married in October 1985. Carol was shot in the head on the night of Oct. 23, 1989 – although her husband claimed a Black carjacker shot his wife, police later learned that he killed her in a plot for an insurance payout.  (Photo by Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

IDAHO MURDERS: Bryan Kohberger’s defense suffers a major setback, clearing the way for highly anticipated trial.

DOCKET DATE: Read latest court document on when prosecutors think trial should start.

CRIME SCENE: Mother of slain coed fights to keep King Road house intact for jurors.

Gutgsell Kunz split

Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, left, was stabbed to death in his church rectory in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Police arrested a suspect at the scene. Rev. Alfred Kunz, right, was killed in his church in March 1998. His killer has never been found.  (Archdiocese of Omaha, Dane County Sheriff's Office)

OUR FATHER: Nebraska priest's murder draws attention to an unsolved clergy slaying.

GOLD RUSH: Serial killer suspect apparently lured victims with shiny promises.

Chuck Stuart worked as a fur salesman at Edward F. Kakas & Sons in Boston, while his wife worked as a tax attorney at a publishing company. The husband received an $82,000 payout from Carol's life insurance policy after her death. After her death, he purchased a Nissan Maxima car and women's jewelry, per The Boston Globe.  (Photo by Steve Liss/Getty Images)

MURDER IN BOSTON: Infamous Beantown slaying of pregnant wife is unraveled by a relative's confession, prompting the city to respond this week.

‘MOUNTAIN DEW MAN’: Vagrant with a sweet tooth who killed two retirees is served cold justice.

a side-by-side split of Leslie MacKool and Mike MacKool

Leslie MacKool and Mike MacKool. (Arkansas Department of Corrections)

‘GOOD GIRL’ MURDER: Doting daughter does the unthinkable when bad boy romance leaves her cut out of inheritance.  

BUGGING OUT: School principal’s elaborate alibi after family massacre comes back to bite him. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.