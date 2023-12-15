Murderous New Hampshire ‘Mountain Dew Man’ who vowed he’d rather die than go to jail gets reality check

A vagrant with a sweet tooth who killed two retired humanitarian workers on a New Hampshire hiking trail will serve consecutive sentences of 50 years to life in prison for the double homicide.

Logan Clegg, 27, gunned down Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid, 66, on the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord in April 2022.

The homeless drifter, whom detectives nicknamed "Mountain Dew Man" because they found dozens of empty cans at his campsite, killed another man in Washington state but claimed self-defense and was not prosecuted due to a lack of evidence.

Clegg received five additional sentences of 3 ½ to 7 years in prison on lesser charges, to be served concurrently with one another but not until after completing his first 50-years-to-life sentence. Jurors found him guilty in October after two days of deliberations.

The Reids were humanitarian workers who had met in Washington, D.C., and immediately knew they were soulmates, their family said previously. They retired to New Hampshire to enjoy the outdoors.

Clegg had been camping in the woods near their home for months – and after they went missing, he booked a one-way flight to Germany and tried to flee the country. Police later found their remains buried under brush.

Vermont police arrested him at the South Burlington Public Library on October 12, 2022, according to court documents.

They traced him there through purchase records and phone pings after Homeland Security Investigations discovered his name on the flight list.

HSI New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol told Fox News Digital that "extraordinary detective work" from agencies across the country had gone into Clegg's arrest.

He had an open warrant in Utah, so when an HSI agent saw that he had booked the flight to Berlin, he contacted detectives there, according to a police affidavit.

The Utah investigators flagged their counterparts in New Hampshire, who circled back with Homeland Security and learned that Customs and Border Protection had uncovered payment and contact details that ultimately led the task force right to the burner phone in Clegg's pocket in Vermont.

In Utah in 2020, he was arrested again for shoplifting. When police took a gun out of his belt during that arrest, he told the officers that he wished he had "a chance to pull [it] out and fight one on one," according to the affidavit.

He added that he would "rather die than f---ing go to prison."

Now, he may die in prison.