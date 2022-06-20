Chaotic DC shooting leaves 15-year-old dead, Putin gains a strategic edge and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘SCREAMING FOR HIS MOM’ - Witness describes chaotic DC shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and an officer injured. Continue reading …

TIPPING POINT - Putin gains a wartime strategic edge in Donbas region as U.S., Western weapons delayed from reaching front lines. Continue reading …

‘WAR AGAINST PARENTAL RIGHTS’ – OPINION: Definitive proof CRT is being taught in schools. Continue reading …

‘READ A HISTORY BOOK’ - Bill Nye roasted over Juneteenth social media post. Continue reading …

UP IN THE AIR - Mike Tyson reportedly flying again after scuffle with airline passenger. Continue reading …



POLITICS

‘BLOODY’ SCENE - Pro-choice protesters descend on Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home with blood and doll props. Continue reading …



NOT A ‘HILL’ TO DIE ON - Hillary Clinton suggests transgender debate 'should not be a priority' for Dems. Continue reading …

RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE - Republicans mulling run for president not waiting on Trump. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘A MEDIA OPPORTUNITY’ - Families skeptical about Biden administration's parents council, say it’s too ideological, doesn’t represent parental concerns. Continue reading …



‘PANICKING PRIVATELY’ - CNN reporter says Democrats have been worried about President Biden's inflation messaging for months. Continue reading …

‘PERP-WALKED’ QUESTION - MSNBC panel wonders if Ginni Thomas should be treated like a criminal by Jan. 6 Committee. Continue reading …

‘SOUL-CRUSHING’- WaPo column laments difficult task liberal justices face working on conservative majority SCOTUS. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY - Fox News host asks: Why is AG Garland using the Jan. 6 congressional hearings to gather facts for the DOJ's investigation? Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN – Fox News host rips the Jan. 6 committee: 'We live in a post-constitutional America.' Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - It's time we stop letting the 'idiot' experts destroy our country, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WORKING WISDOM - Experts reveal to Fox Business one simple key to achieving success at work. Continue reading …

BREAKING THE STIGMA - Mayo Clinic professionals weigh in on postpartum depression among moms — and how to know signs and address symptoms. Continue reading …

FAMILY FIRST - Haylie Duff discusses moving to Texas and maintaining a Hollywood career, says 'make the right decision for your family.' Continue reading …

‘IT’S A LIE' - A Louisiana man accused of rape wins temporary custody, denies the allegations — says sole concern is protecting daughter. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"It is all laughable now how wrong the experts were [about COVID-19], how wrong the vast majority of the establishment media were to trust the experts. But it keeps happening. The establishment never learns."

- STEVE HILTON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.