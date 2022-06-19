Hilton: It's time we stop letting the 'idiot' experts destroy our country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton issued a scathing rebuke Sunday night of all the self-appointed "experts" who have misused their authority to make vital decisions impacting the everyday lives of Americans on everything from COVID, and crime, to the military and the economy, only to be "completely devastatingly wrong."

STEVE HILTON: That’s the number one rule of government by ‘expert idiot.’ No one is ever held accountable, however much they screw up. Which of course we see in the absolute crowning glory of the expert idiot's takeover of the coronavirus pandemic. Let's just take a moment to remember the vanity, the self-importance, the sheer brazen certainty of these expert idiots who turned out to be completely devastatingly wrong.

Of course, it is all laughable now how wrong the experts were, how wrong the vast majority of the establishment media were to trust the experts. But it keeps happening. The establishment never learns. So we cannot just subcontract vital decisions about our lives to the experts. Wherever you look, the pandemic, crime, the military, the economy, what the experts have done to this country is an absolute travesty. And even if it wasn’t anti-democratic to put all this power in their hands – which it is, even if it didn’t contradict the very idea of what America was built on, self-government -- which it does, on a basic practical level, government by experts doesn’t work because as we have seen time and time again, the experts are idiots.

