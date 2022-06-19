Gowdy: Why is AG Garland using the Jan. 6 congressional hearings to gather facts for the DOJ's investigation?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland's public pledge to watch the Jan. 6 televised hearings, asking on his show over the weekend why Garland is relying on Congress to gather evidence for the Justice Department's investigation when he has "far better investigative tools at his disposal."

AG MERRICK GARLAND MUST RESIGN OR ENFORCE THE LAW: FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR

TREY GOWDY: There's nothing wrong with watching television… but I guess the difference is, you and I don’t have much of a choice when it comes to getting information. We don't get to have an army of investigators and prosecutors at our disposal, Merrick Garland does. He has federal law enforcement at his beck and call. He has scores of prosecutors, he has access to a grand jury and search warrants… he can access financial records and phone records… he can compel witnesses to testify… so why is he watching television? Why does the chief prosecutor, the managing partner of most powerful law firm in the world need to watch television to gather facts? He can interview any of the witnesses he wants to interview. He can gather whatever evidence he thinks is relevant.

---

There is no comparison between the power of the Department of Justice versus the power of Congress, yet the attorney general is not only watching TV, the department is miffed that Congress will not share what it has with the department. Why? Why is the attorney general gathering evidence from television? And how reliable would that evidence be given the absence of confrontation or cross-examination? Garland and his prosecutors can watch whatever they want on television. [But] I do wonder why the attorney general is watching a hearing when he has far better investigative tools at his disposal?… It does make you wonder what the department has been doing for the past 18 months. If you want to know what happened, find and examine witnesses and evidence. The remote control ain't going to help you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH TREY GOWDY'S FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW:









