MSNBC panel wonders if Ginni Thomas should be ‘perp-walked’ by Jan. 6 Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, host Tiffany Cross wondered if the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, was going to get "perp-walked" for her actions surrounding former President Trump contesting the 2020 election results.

Cross claimed that she felt Thomas deserved it for her "violation of the law" or violation of "ethical norms" in promoting Trump’s stolen election claim.

Her guest agreed, saying that if Thomas didn't face consequences, they all might as well "pack it up and go home."

Thomas has been summoned to testify to the January 6 Committee over her alleged communications with Trump election lawyer John Eastman days before the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

WAPO COLUMN LAMENTS 'SOUL-CRUSHING TASK' LIBERAL JUSTICES FACE WORKING ON CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY SCOTUS

MSNBC reporting alleged that Ginni Thomas may have been giving Eastman details as to how the Supreme Court was deliberating Republican 2020 election lawsuits.

Fox News reported Saturday that the "committee’s initial goal in questioning Thomas is to determine her role, if any, in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election," though the MSNBC host opined as if the verdict was already out.

During the segment with guest panelist and former Joe Walsh presidential campaign manager Lucy Caldwell, the host played a short clip from her MSNBC colleague Joy Reid’s Thursday night show, in which Reid spoke to Representative Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., about how the committee plans to handle Thomas’ testimony.

"At least part of the belief here that Virginia Thomas might have known what was the basis of the belief that the Supreme Court would not take the case related to the attempt to steal the election," she told Aguilar, a member of the January 6 panel, prodding him about what the committee thinks about Thomas’ conduct.

She then asked, "Or is the idea to try to find out whether or not her husband Clarence Thomas was somehow in the know about his wife’s decision to attempt to overturn the election?" Though Aguilar stated, "Yeah I won’t get into any of the investigative questions that we would offer."

"Again this is just about gathering information," Aguilar added in the clip, before Cross resumed talking. Despite Aguilar’s claim that the January 6 Committee is merely investigating, Cross spoke as if Thomas was guilty and deserved to be jailed or punished by the law in some capacity.

"I mean, I listen to this, and I see this play out and my question is, is Ginni Thomas going to be perp-walked? Because she is clearly in violation of ethical norms and it definitely seems like it is a violation of the law."

She then asked Caldwell, "Will this matter again, Lucy ­– to people who are so focused on the Court – does the integrity of the court matter at all this point?"

DON LEMON INSISTS DOJ COULD CHARGE TRUMP WITH CONSPIRACY, SKEPTICAL CNN ANALYST SAYS 'HECK NO'

Caldwell began by stating she doesn’t think Republican voters "will be motivated by any of this because they clearly have a set of issues that motivate how they vote," which she claimed were outside "democratic norms."

The guest subsequently tore into Thomas, arguing, "In terms of whether Thomas is going to, you know, finally have consequences, I just think it’s really important to remember that this is not Ginni Thomas’s first rodeo. She has been an Icarus-like figure flying a little too close to the sun a time or two before."

She insinuated more conspiracy between Thomas and the Supreme Court, adding, "Ginni Thomas controls the email list of Clarence Thomas clerks alumni, right? This is not a woman who, you know, just wants to have a civic life of her own who happens to be married to a Supreme Court justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a woman who is actively using her role to benefit financially, to benefit her causes in a way that are completely beyond the pale," Caldwell added, before concluding, "If Ginni Thomas doesn’t face consequences for this particular episode, then I think we almost all need to pack it up and go home."