Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Violence at LA synagogue, Seinfeld stands up to hecklers

TOP STORY: Hollywood’s Jewish residents are mobilizing in response to the "horrifying" anti-Israel protest at a nearby Los Angeles synagogue. Violence broke out in front of the Adas Torah synagogue as anti-Israel agitators clashed with supporters of Israel. While California leaders condemned the violence, Jewish members of the entertainment industry believed that it wasn't enough to keep them safe.

VIDEO: "Fox News @ Night" panelists Bethany Mandel and Cameron Hamilton discuss Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., losing his congressional primary and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg dropping the charges against anti-Israel Columbia protesters.

FACING CONSEQUENCES: An anti-Israel protester sought by law enforcement in New York City has turned himself in to face charges. Anas Saleh turned himself in to the New York Police Department's Transit District 2 after police said he shouted at other passengers, "Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me, this is your chance to get out!"

ANTI-AMERICAN: The Israel-Hamas war spurred a shocking rise of antisemitism throughout the world, but, as explored by Fox News' Benjamin Hall in his latest Fox Nation special, the impact it is having on the United States is especially chilling.

‘HORRIFYING’: An antisemitism watchdog group is calling for the Biden administration to fire a recently promoted White House official whose anti-Israel social media posts resurfaced this week. StopAntisemitism said Tyler Cherry called for the elimination of Israel and promoted anti-Israel viewpoints on social media going back years, as well as anti-police commentary.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Oh, you're back. The protesters are back! I've missed you. Oh, you're not doing well. It's so hard for you…I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,'" comedian Jerry Seinfeld said during a show in Melbourne.

