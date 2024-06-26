Anti-Israel protester turns himself in after threatening subway passengers

An anti-Israel protester sought by law enforcement in New York City has turned himself in to face charges.

Anas Saleh turned himself in on Wednesday morning at the New York Police Department's Transit District 2, Fox News Digital has learned.

Saleh is being charged via a criminal complaint with coercion after harassing strangers on a city subway.

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said Saleh and other protesters entered a subway car and shouted at other passengers, "Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me, this is your chance to get out!"

The incident occurred on June 10 just after 6 p.m. on the 5 train in Union Square. A group of masked protesters held the train doors while chanting, police said. No arrests were made that night.

Saleh was given a desk appearance ticket, which means he now has a specific date and time to return to court to face the criminal charge against him.

That same day as Saleh's incident, anti-Israel protesters swarmed a Manhattan exhibit memorializing the victims of the Nova music festival who were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7.

Protesters clashed with police during the rally outside the exhibit during what the protesters called a "citywide day of rage for Gaza," video of the incident shows.

Both sides were seen in an angry exchange when officers ordered the protesters to move outside the barriers lining the street.