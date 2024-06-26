Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Anti-Israel protester turns himself in after threatening subway passengers

Anas Saleh is charged with coercion via a criminal complaint after shouting at Zionists to exit the subway

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , CB Cotton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An anti-Israel protester sought by law enforcement in New York City has turned himself in to face charges.

Anas Saleh turned himself in on Wednesday morning at the New York Police Department's Transit District 2, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Saleh is being charged via a criminal complaint with coercion after harassing strangers on a city subway.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR CRITICIZES 'ABHORRENT' VIOLENCE AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS BLOCK SYNAGOGUE

Anas Saleh

An anti-Israel protester is wanted in connection with a group taking over a New York subway car and making threats to Jewish passengers, police said. (NYPD)

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said Saleh and other protesters entered a subway car and shouted at other passengers, "Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me, this is your chance to get out!"

The incident occurred on June 10 just after 6 p.m. on the 5 train in Union Square. A group of masked protesters held the train doors while chanting, police said. No arrests were made that night.

MANHATTAN DA DROPS CHARGES AGAINST COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ARRESTED AT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Palestine Israel Protest New York Subway

Protesters gather at Union Square in New York City to demonstrate against Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and express solidarity with Palestinians in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Saleh was given a desk appearance ticket, which means he now has a specific date and time to return to court to face the criminal charge against him.

That same day as Saleh's incident, anti-Israel protesters swarmed a Manhattan exhibit memorializing the victims of the Nova music festival who were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Palestine Israel Protest New York Subway

Police intervene inside the subway station as protesters gather at Union Square in New York City. Demonstrators chanted "Gaza! Gaza!" as they flooded the subway station near Union Square. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Protesters clashed with police during the rally outside the exhibit during what the protesters called a "citywide day of rage for Gaza," video of the incident shows. 

Both sides were seen in an angry exchange when officers ordered the protesters to move outside the barriers lining the street.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com