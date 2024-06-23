Jerry Seinfeld mocks anti-Israel hecklers during Melbourne show: You 'just gave more money to a Jew'

Jerry Seinfeld poked fun at a group of anti-Israel hecklers at his show in Melbourne over the weekend, prompting a loud applause and laughter from the audience.

Seinfeld was performing Saturday night at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on the latest stop of his Australian tour, when a group of anti-Israel protesters began yelling, "you support genocide" moments before he wrapped up his set.

JERRY SEINFELD ROASTS ANTI-ISRAEL HECKLER IN AUSTRALIA: ‘HE SOLVED THE MIDDLE EAST!'

Despite the interruption, the 70-year-old comedy legend, who has been vocal about his support for the Jewish State, did not skip a beat.

"Oh, you're back. The protesters are back! I've missed you," he replied. "Oh, you're not doing well. It's so hard for you."

"I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’" he later quipped.

"That cannot be a good plan for you. That's not what you want…you gotta come up with a better plan," Seinfeld continued as security escorted the protesters out of the arena.

A clip of the exchange was posted online and widely shared on social media Sunday. The audience can be heard laughing and applauding as Seinfeld mocked the protesters on stage.

JERRY SEINFELD PROTESTED OUTSIDE NEW YORK THEATER BY PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUP OVER ISRAEL: ‘COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE’

Earlier in the night, a group of anti-Israel protesters were seen outside the arena holding signs with "F**k Jerry Seinfeld" written on them, according to news.com.au.

Seinfeld has faced similar disruptions at previous shows during his Australia tour.

When a heckler chanted "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" during a show in Sydney, the comedy icon replied sarcastically, "We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it.

"It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get. They’re the ones doing everything," he went on.

The protester kept shouting, "Free Palestine," to which Seinfeld replied, "Go ahead, keep going."

"They’re going to start punching you in three seconds, so I would try and get all your genius out, so we all learn from you. It’s a comedy show, you moron. Get out of here," Seinfeld said.

He added, "You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all on your side now because you have made your point so well and in the right venue. You’ve come to the right place for political conversation."

The audience cheered Seinfeld’s riffs as he went on to mock the idea of protesting comedy shows over international issues.

At a separate show in Adelaide, a man yelled "free Palestine" and called Seinfeld a "hack" while waving a Palestinian flag as the audience booed, news.com.au reported.

SEINFELD, MARGULIES, OTHER INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS RIP HOLLYWOOD'S HYPOCRISY ON ANTISEMITISM: ‘FAILED US DEEPLY’

"You have strong political feelings but you don’t know where to say them," the comedian fired back, according to the outlet. "You think that ruining the night … it doesn’t affect me … all these people, you’re ruining their night."

Seinfeld similarly mocked anti-Israel protesters when they interrupted his Virginia show back in May, commenting, "This is fun. I like this. I think your message is really resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side."

"I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show," he joked.

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, was among a number of Hollywood stars to condemn colleagues for hesitating to call out Hamas' attacks on Israel as well as the noticeable rise in antisemitism that followed. Days after the massacre, he declared, "I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comedian recently traveled to Israel to witness the aftermath of the October 7 attack and meet with families of the hostages taken by Hamas.