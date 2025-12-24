Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: UN bigot out at Georgetown

Fox News Staff
UN watchdog organization asks Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s visa access Video

UN watchdog organization asks Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s visa access

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer believes the U.S. government should move to sanction Albanese over claims of misconduct, including the alleged spreading of antisemitism.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Major university cuts ties with US-sanctioned UN expert on Palestinian issues
- Bondi Beach suspects filmed antisemitic video manifesto
- Israel calls out UN-backed Gaza famine report as biased

Francesca Albanese at a press conference

U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese speaks during a press conference following an Emergency Conference of States, hosted by Colombia and South Africa, to discuss measures against Israel in relation to the conflict in Gaza, in Bogota, Colombia, July 15, 2025.  (Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)

TOP STORY: Georgetown University severed ties with U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after UN Watch reported her removal from its affiliated scholars list. Albanese faces U.S. sanctions and widespread condemnation for antisemitic remarks and alleged support for terrorism. Critics praised Georgetown’s decision, citing accountability, academic integrity, and opposition to rhetoric that excuses violence against civilians by sanctioned international legal figure status.

VIDEO: Reuben Kirkham argues Australia’s government is using the Bondi Beach attack to push broader vilification laws that could increase censorship without addressing the root causes of antisemitism. WATCH HERE:

Analyst warns Australia’s proposed hate speech expansion could backfire after attack Video

HATE MANIFESTO: The father and son accused of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting recorded an antisemitic video manifesto expressing Islamic State–linked ideology and justifying the attack, say police. Authorities allege months of planning, firearms training, and failed explosive attempts. Fifteen people were killed; the father died, while the son faces murder and terrorism charges.

UN-SURPRISING: Israel blasted a UN-backed IPC report on Gaza food insecurity, calling it biased and predetermined. Officials say the IPC ignored aid surges and repeated alarmist forecasts that failed before. Critics argue mortality and market data never met famine thresholds, accusing the agency of retrofitting evidence while fueling pressure on Israel.

Famine-Gaza

Palestinians rush to collect the humanitarian aid airdropped into Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

EMPTY WORDS: After witnessing Sydney’s Hanukkah terror attack, journalist Erin Molan slammed Australia’s leaders for empty unity rhetoric without action. She said government inaction on rising antisemitism emboldened extremists, left Jews traumatized, and signaled weakness. Molan warned that words don’t deter terrorists—consequences do.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Lisa Daftari, a foreign policy analyst and editor-in-chief at The Foreign Desk, weighs in on the sorry state of college Middle Eastern studies departments and suggests a radical solution. "Through these departments, dozens of American college students have at best been indoctrinated to despise this country and whitewash the crimes of terrorists, and at worst pushed toward genuine radicalization and extremist plots," she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: ""Words mean nothing if the people that you're trying to instill fear into or warn don't believe what you're saying because your actions don't back them up." Australian journalist Erin Molan on the nation's call for "unity" following the Bondi Beach massacre.

