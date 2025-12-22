Australian journalist says government unity calls 'mean nothing' after Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Australian journalist who witnessed the antisemitic terror attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney warned that government calls for unity are meaningless without consequences for extremism, arguing that inaction has emboldened bad actors and left Jewish communities "terrified" and "traumatized."

"Words mean nothing if the people that you're trying to instill fear into or warn don't believe what you're saying because your actions don't back them up," Erin Molan said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Molan, who has repeatedly warned about rising antisemitism in Australia, rejected unity rhetoric outright after witnessing the Dec. 14 attack on Bondi Beach, saying that words without action fail to deter those who want to kill Jews and only expose government weakness.

She pointed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's appearance at a vigil for the victims of the Hanukkah assault, where he was booed by attendees.

"Our prime minister keeps calling for unity. That's great, but guess what? The enemy who wants to kill us doesn't care about unity," she said.

"If you're not willing to do the hard stuff to wipe out an enemy that's trying to kill you, then none of that will count. It won't keep our people safe."

Molan said increasing abuse and harassment of Jews "has been completely ignored" by the Australian government, citing the antisemitic chants outside the Sydney Opera House immediately following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack in Israel, as well as later demonstrations on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

She claimed authorities failed to respond decisively as terrorist flags were waved, synagogues were firebombed with people inside, Jewish schools were vandalized and cars were set alight outside Jewish homes.

She also criticized moves by Western governments to recognize a Palestinian state, saying such steps reward Hamas for the Oct. 7 massacre.

"Our government has completely capitulated and been praised by terrorist organizations, by Hamas," she said.

Molan maintained that no one who celebrated violence against Jews has faced consequences.

"Has one person, Brian, who celebrated death, waved a terrorist flag and chanted for people to kill Jews, paid a price in this country? No," she told host Brian Kilmeade. "And therein lies the problem. Weakness breeds violence."