Israel calls out UN-backed Gaza famine report as biased, ignores aid flow and on-the-ground data

Israeli officials have slammed the latest report from an organization that earlier this year claimed there was famine in parts of Gaza, saying the new document is biased and that its conclusions were "predetermined."

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations-backed organization, previously claimed famine conditions were met in Gaza Governorate in August but now says that about 1.6 million Gazans are facing "high levels of acute food insecurity.

IDF Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which deals with Gaza, called out what he said were "biased claims" by the IPC which he said, "disregard the volumes of food that entered during the ceasefire, indicating that the report’s conclusions were predetermined."

A statement from COGAT noted, "It is important to recall that this is not the first time IPC reports regarding the Gaza Strip have been published with extreme forecasts and warnings that do not materialize in practice. Time and again, IPC assessments have proven to be incorrect and disconnected from the data on the ground, contradicting verified facts, including aid volumes, food availability and market trends. The international community must act responsibly, avoid falling for false narratives and distorted information and refrain from legitimizing a biased and unprofessional report."

In its latest report, the IPC’s Famine Review Committee addressed the changing circumstances, explaining that "following the publication of the [last] FRC report, there was a partial relaxation of the blockade and an increase in the availability of food and other essential supplies." While the FRC says this "came too late to avoid famine in Gaza Governorate in July and early August, the persistence of Famine and its spread to other governorates during the projection period has been avoided."

In August, the IPC projected that two additional governorates would experience famine by Sept. 30. At the time, several experts disputed the presence of famine conditions, including Dr. David Adesnik, vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Adesnik told Fox News Digital that mortality figures, while worrisome, did not reach levels expected during famine conditions. He also said that the prices on key food items had remained relatively stagnant or even declined during the period of alleged famine.

Following the IPC’s latest report, Adesnik said that the IPC are still "dodging the question of proving that they were right" about prior famine declarations.

In assessing the lack of mortality numbers that indicate famine, Adesnik said one of the IPC’s current arguments is that "data largely capture trauma-related deaths and overlook a substantial proportion of non-traumatic mortality." He called this "a big leap," explaining "They're basically saying that with all of its efforts to track down every name of someone killed during the war, the Gaza Ministry of Health somehow missed all the people who didn't die because of bullets, shrapnel or falling buildings — that there's just all these people who would have died of hunger, disease, other things."

He said that the IPC’s figures show the highest number of malnutrition-related deaths per month being 27, with all malnutrition deaths peaking at 186. "Hundreds of people dying from malnutrition is still a terrible, terrible thing," Adesnik said. "But we were asking a question: Is this famine? And that is not remotely close to the threshold for determining famine."

The IPC told Fox News Digital that to meet the famine threshold, "at least two in every 10,000 people" "or at least four in every 10,000 children under five are dying daily" on account of "outright starvation or the interaction of malnutrition and disease."

In response to questions about its famine data, the IPC told Fox News Digital that "in the case of the Gaza analysis, there was clear evidence that thresholds for starvation and acute malnutrition had been reached, and analysts reasonably assessed from the broader evidence that the mortality threshold (third outcome) has likely been reached."

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said on X that "The IPC also disregards the fact that, on average, between 600 and 800 aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip every day, 70% of them carrying food - nearly five times more than what the IPC itself said was required for the Strip."

Though it is not claiming famine is underway, the IPC still states that in a "worst-case scenario" of a return to conflict, "the entire Gaza Strip is at risk of famine through mid-April 2026."

Adesnik said that the IPC is merely "guessing about the future." He noted that accuracy from the IPC holds serious importance given the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice’s allegations of war crimes and genocide against Israel. A declaration of famine would be a "big building block in what seems to prove part of the case."

Last week, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, sanctioned two more members of the ICC for engaging "in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent, including voting with the majority in favor of the ICC’s ruling against Israel’s appeal on December 15.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the State Department "will continue to hold accountable those responsible for the ICC’s morally bankrupt and legally baseless actions against Americans and Israelis."