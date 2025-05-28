Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Turning up the heat on Harvard

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Five reasons why Trump is targeting Harvard, from the school's own investigation

- Streaming star suspended from Twitch after broadcasting DC shooting suspect's manifesto

- WaPo deletes offensive post following Israeli embassy staff murders

TOP STORY: The Trump administration escalated its war with Harvard University on Tuesday, announcing it will claw back the university's remaining $100 million in federal funding — effectively ending all financial ties with the Ivy League institution. Click here for five reasons for the crackdown, taken straight from a report ordered by Harvard President Alan Gerber.

VIDEO: Head of DOJ antisemitism task force Leo Terrrell joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss his plan to help President Donald Trump crack down on antisemitism amid the surge seen across the country. WATCH HERE:

STREAMER SILENCED: One of Twitch's most popular streamers was suspended from the platform for reading the manifesto of the suspect in the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers last week. Hasan Piker, a streamer with nearly 3 million Twitch followers and 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, is known for broadcasting far-left content under the handle HasanAbi.

WAPO WHOOPS: The Washington Post deleted a controversial X post on Saturday on a story following the killings of two Israeli embassy staffers . On Friday, the Post’s official X account published a story on the state of Jewish people after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. Read what the post said here.

SCHOOLING THE CRITICS: First Lady Melania Trump dismissed claims that her husband's feud with Harvard is about something other than the school's tolerance of antisemitism. Click here to read what Trump's critics insist is behind the White House's punitive measures.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the world body, writes a scathing condemnation of UN officials for spreading what he says were false claims preceding the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Last week was a stark reminder of where demonization and fanning the flames of hate can lead: to violence inflicted on innocent people by deranged lunatics, who are emboldened by the blood libels chanted on our college campuses and in august institutions like the U.N.’s Security Council." - Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the UN, on the Washington DC murders of two diplomats.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here