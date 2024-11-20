Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Twitch star rants against Israel, calls for another 9/11

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Twitch star called for new 9/11, dismissed horror of Oct 7

- Anti-Israel protesters arrested in Senate office building

- Families of American Oct. 7 Hamas attack victims sue Iran for ‘crucial role’ in massacre

Hasan Piker, who has millions of followers on Twitch, has broadcast propaganda from Yemen's Houthis, framed violent terrorist acts as "resistance," and expressed sympathy for extremist groups who target civilians and downplayed the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against Jews in Israel. Piker's shocking diatribes are among the most popular on the video game-streaming platform.

Anti-Israel protesters chanting "Free Palestine" were arrested during a demonstration inside a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The large group of protesters was captured on video inside the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building as they shouted their demand for an end to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The families of American victims of Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, have accused Iran in a lawsuit of supporting the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust while accusing the Islamic Republic of being directly involved in the assault that killed 1,200 people. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Washington D.C., on behalf of 250 families and survivors of the attack, alleges Iran funded, planned and coordinated the attack with Hamas.

Just hours before the United Nations Security Council is slated to vote on an anti-Israel resolution pushed by Algeria to impose an end on the Jewish state's war of self-defense against Hamas, the Biden administration has gone silent about how it will vote. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the measure "an assault on Israel."

Ruby Chen, who holds out hope his son Itay, who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, is still alive, writes that President-elect Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser bodes well for families like his.

""Oh my god, 9/11 2 is going to be so sick. Give Saudi Arabia a nuke so they can do 9/11 2." - Hasan Piker, popular Twitch streamer.

