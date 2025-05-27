DANNY DANON: UN officials fueling blood libels after DC terror attack on Israeli diplomats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.N.’s libel has led to bloodshed.

The blood of a beautiful young couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who worked together at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The couple were deeply in love, with Yaron secretly planning to propose to Sarah this week in Jerusalem.

FROM CAMPUS PROTESTS TO DEADLY VIOLENCE: ISRAELI EMBASSY STAFF MURDERED IN DC

Instead of a wedding, their families planned a funeral, after a deranged terrorist gunned them both down in an antisemitic assassination on two Israeli diplomats on American soil, while screaming "Free Palestine" as they were leaving an event for young diplomats outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The event was organized by the American Jewish Committee, one of the country’s most reputable Jewish human rights agencies, and the event itself was centered on finding ways to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This abhorrent act of terrorism did not take place in a vacuum.

It took place days after one of the U.N.’s senior-most officials, Tom Fletcher, falsely accused Israel of genocide and falsely asserted that 14,000 Gazan children were on the verge of starving to death within 48 hours.

Since then, Fletcher has failed to offer any apology or clarification, and two Israeli diplomats are dead.

His claim, a lie detached from reality, was beamed across social media and plastered on news headlines – and undoubtedly inflamed individuals looking for an excuse to attack Jews and Israelis.

Fletcher’s lie has since been exposed, and some news outlets offered retractions, but those retractions do not put the bullets back in the gun. They will not bring back Yaron and Sarah, and they will not undo the violent damage done by those who so callously slander the Middle East’s only democracy without a second thought.

Last week was a stark reminder of where demonization and fanning the flames of hate can lead: to violence inflicted on innocent people by deranged lunatics, who are emboldened by the blood libels chanted on our college campuses and in august institutions like the U.N.’s Security Council.

The UN’s antisemitism problem, though, is not just confined to Fletcher.

Another well-known official, U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, regularly and with impunity, promotes antisemitic tropes and condones terrorism. When Albanese is not touring college campuses to spread hatred, she is using her elevated platform to compare Israelis to the Nazis, distort the events of the Holocaust, propagate conspiracies about Jewish power and minimize the horrific events of October 7, 2023.

History will judge the U.N. if it allows such blood libels to continue to go unchecked.

Israel will not stop fighting for the release of all of our hostages still held in brutal captivity by Hamas, the terrorist organization that triggered this war on Oct. 7, 2023. We will also continue to expose the blinding hatred and shameless ambition that appear to be driving some of these U.N. individuals who forget how this war started.