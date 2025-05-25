WaPo deletes post about confusion on 'where Jews belong' after Israeli embassy staff killings

The Washington Post deleted a controversial X post on Saturday on a story following the killings of two Israeli embassy staffers.

On Friday, the Post’s official X account published a story on the state of Jewish people after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

"The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify the confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks about where Jews belong," the account described.

After intense backlash, the Washington Post removed and replaced the post, adding a correction.

"We deleted a previous version of this tweet that lacked the proper context," a new post read.

The post now reads, "For U.S. Jews, D.C. museum killings deepen resolve — and fear."

However, the story link still contains the original description as a standfirst.

The controversial line was in reference to a quote from Rabbi Ruth Balinsky Friedman who spoke to the Washington Post about her feelings after the killings.

"’Where do we as a people belong?’ she said. 'Where do I belong?’ And if Jews belong in America, ‘why are people shooting us in broad daylight?’" the article read.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with the murder of foreign officials, a federal capital offense, along with multiple firearm-related counts and two counts of first-degree murder for the killings.

When members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrived and approached Rodriguez, he allegedly told them, "I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza. I am unarmed," and later shouted, "Free Palestine," as he was arrested.

