Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Team Trump puts anti-Israel campus ringleader on ICE

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Who is Mahmoud Khalil, the anti-Israel Columbia University activist ICE arrested?

- White House: Rubio has the right to revoke green card or visa of anti-Israel activist

- Harvard cans librarian who tore down hostage fliers at anti-Israel rally

TOP STORY: Pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian former grad student at Columbia University who led protests at the school, was arrested by ICE and now faces possible deportation. Here's what you need to know about him.

VIDEO: Constitutional law attorney Ken Belkin joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil after a judge blocked deportation. WATCH HERE:

RUBIO'S RIGHT: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio reserves the right to revoke former Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil's green card or visa. Leavitt said that under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the secretary of state has the right to revoke a green card or a visa for individuals who are "adversarial to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States of America."

LIBRARIAN CHECKED OUT: A Harvard librarian seen tearing down a poster of Israeli hostages during an anti-Israel rally last week no longer works at the storied university, according to The Harvard Crimson . Jonathan Tuttle was allegedly filmed during a Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine rally on March 3 ripping down posters of the Bibas children , Israeli hostages who were killed after being kidnapped by Hamas and brought into Gaza.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: A suburban Philadelphia couple touched off a backlash when they put a sign in their yard reading "Jewish students deserve to be safe on campus." Their neighbor, a local school board member, blocked it with a wheelbarrow and dirt. In response, the Lobmans elevated the sign, but Shurak then used a Philadelphia Eagles flag to block it a second time.

GUEST EDITORIAL: New York Republican State Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz, noting that New York universities, including Cornell, Columbia, and NYU are getting bad marks when it comes to protecting Jewish students from harassment, has introduced the United Against Hate Act. His bill would create a "New York Stands with Israel" license plate and a statewide high school art competition to teach students about the dangers of antisemitism and the reality of October 7th through creative expression.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Mahmoud Khalil was an individual who was given the privilege of coming to this country to study at one of our nation's finest universities and colleges, and he took advantage of that opportunity, of that privilege, by siding with terrorists, Hamas terrorists, who have killed innocent men, women and children." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here. WATCH HERE