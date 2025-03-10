Stop talking, start teaching: New York must fight to end antisemitism in our schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over 500 days have passed since Hamas’ brutal October 7th attack—the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

More than 500 days of platitudes from certain politicians. More than 500 days of empty words. And yet, hatred against Jews isn’t declining—it’s exploding. In New York, home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, Jewish students aren’t just unwelcome, they’re unsafe.

Jewish students across New York are under siege. The numbers don’t lie:

72% of Jewish students feel unwelcome on campus.

52% have personally experienced antisemitism at their school.

67% say their university did nothing to protect them after October 7th.

43% actively hide their Jewish identity out of fear.

This crisis is real, and it’s getting worse. Reports place New York in the "Hall of Shame" for campus antisemitism. Institutions like Cornell, Columbia, The New School and NYU have received failing grades for their handling of attacks on Jews. City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) schools have also been plagued by repeated incidents of antisemitic harassment. It’s beyond unacceptable—it’s a disgrace.

Let’s be clear: free speech does not mean free rein to terrorize Jewish students. At Barnard College, we’ve witnessed pro-Palestinian classroom disruptions, protesters storming the campus, injuring a school employee and escalating tensions beyond control. These individuals weren’t expressing an opinion. They were making it impossible for Jewish students to safely learn.

Students have the right to protest. They do not have the right to commandeer property, intimidate their classmates or spread violent hate. If you cross the line from protest to persecution, the appropriate response isn’t a warning. It’s expulsion. While states like Florida and Texas are taking bold action, New York’s leadership remains asleep at the wheel. Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams deliver the same tired speeches, condemn hatred in press releases and then do nothing. Jewish students are still being harassed, assaulted and silenced. New York’s Democratic leaders take the Jewish vote for granted—but they shouldn’t. They have allowed this crisis to fester under their watch.

As a proud Jewish-American legislator and a member of the Jewish Legislators Caucus in the New York State Assembly, I refuse to stand by while our students are forced to live in fear. Fighting antisemitism isn’t about politics. It’s about moral clarity. And that’s why I’m taking action.

I introduced the United Against Hate Act, a bold, common-sense plan to combat antisemitism through education, awareness, and action. My bill includes:

A "New York Stands with Israel" License Plate – allowing New Yorkers to proudly display their support while funding hostage rescue efforts. A Statewide High School Art Competition – teaching students about the dangers of antisemitism and the reality of October 7th through creative expression.

This isn’t just about policy—it’s about making sure the next generation understands that Jew hatred is not an abstract concept. It’s a real and present danger.

While New York’s Democratic leaders offer lip service, President Donald Trump has been the strongest defender of Jewish students in America. His administration took real action against campus antisemitism when others only offered empty words. President Trump’s executive order on Combatting Antisemitism empowered the Department of Education to hold universities accountable under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Because of this order, the federal government has launched investigations into five universities where antisemitic harassment has run rampant. That’s what real leadership looks like. And that’s the standard we should demand.

History will judge us by what we do at this moment. Will we stand by while hatred against Jews spreads unchecked, or will we take bold action to stop it?

Jewish students should not have to hide their identity to feel safe at school. They shouldn’t have to wonder whether their professors, classmates or administrators will defend their rights. And they certainly shouldn’t be left to fend for themselves while politicians offer nothing but hollow statements. If schools and universities refuse to act, then we must hold them accountable. If they tolerate antisemitism, they should be defunded—plain and simple.

This is a test of moral clarity. I know where I stand. Where do New York’s leaders stand?