Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Rescued Israeli hostage sues US nonprofit tied to Hamas

Columbia comes under fire for handling of three deans who penned antisemitic texts, Israel calls for immediate firing of 100 UNRWA employees they say are terrorists

Fox News Staff
Published
Anti-Israel protesters burn American flag during July 4 demonstration in NYC Video

Anti-Israel protesters burn American flag during July 4 demonstration in NYC

Anti-Israel protesters gather in Washington Square Park where they set fire to the flag and protested U.S. assistance to Israel. (Credit: FNTV)

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Rescued Israeli hostage takes action against US nonprofit tied to Hamas
- Israel identifies 100 UNRWA employees who work as 'terrorist operatives', asks for their dismissal
- Kamala Harris defends anti-Israel college protests

Almog Meir Jan

TOP STORY: A rescued Israeli hostage is suing a U.S. nonprofit with financial ties to the Hamas operative who reportedly kept him prisoner. Almog Meir Jan, 22, was held captive by Hamas and found in the home of Abdallah Aljamal, a contributor to the Palestine Chronicle website which is run by the tax-exempt group called People Media Project.

VIDEO: Columbia University student reacts to the university placing three deans on leave over antisemitic texts and demands the Ivy League school do more to address the hatred on campus.

Columbia student calls out 'rot' within administration after deans' antisemitic texts Video

TERROR TIES: Israel announced that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is employing 100 terrorist operatives and directly asked the organization to terminate the staffers immediately.

DUPED: A parody social media account named the "Chief Rabbi of Gaza" claimed another victim from the progressive "Squad," duping Rep. Cori Bush's, D-Mo., team into boasting about a potential event with the fake rabbi. Bush's re-election campaign was considering a possible fundraiser with "Rabbi Linda Goldstein," a parody X account that posts anti-Israel rhetoric in an attempt to catfish progressives.

Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard gate

'SMOKE AND MIRRORS': Critics are blasting task forces created by Harvard University in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war following a series of recommendations released in late June. Experts ripped the preliminary findings of Harvard's task forces, saying they created a "smoke and mirrors" and "DEI-obsessed" approach to combat continued rising antisemitism plaguing colleges across the nation.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza…There are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it," - Vice President Kamala Harris said in defense of anti-Israel agitators on college campuses.

