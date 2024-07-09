Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

3 Columbia University staff members removed after antisemitic text message exchange: ‘Deeply upsetting'

Columbia University called the messages 'unacceptable and deeply upsetting'

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
Hatred and antisemitism are catching up to Columbia University: Brooke Goldstein Video

Hatred and antisemitism are catching up to Columbia University: Brooke Goldstein

Human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein discusses three Columbia University deans being placed on administrative leave over disparaging texts during an antisemitism panel on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Columbia University has "permanently removed" three staff members after they were caught sending text messages that pushed "ancient antisemitic tropes."

The messages were allegedly sent during the "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future" reunion event on campus, according to FOX 5.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik condemned the messages in a Monday letter to the Columbia community. She said the "unacceptable and deeply upsetting" exchange highlighted the lack of concern regarding negative experiences voiced by Jewish community members.

The university plans to launch a "vigorous program" of antisemitism and antidiscrimination training for faculty and staff in the fall.

JEWISH COLUMBIA STUDENT GROUP CLAIMS ‘ANTISEMITISM IS SHAPESHIFTING’ IN OPEN LETTER 

The Israeli flag waves at a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the Columbia University

The Israeli flag waves at a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the Columbia University campus, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2024.  (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

"While this disturbing incident has presented us challenges as a community, Columbia's leadership team recognizes this as an important moment to implement changes that will build a stronger institution as a result. I know that you all share this commitment," he wrote.

Dean Josef Sorett, one of the staff members involved in the incident, apologized in his own letter on Monday.

"I am deeply sorry that this happened in a community that I lead and that I was part of any of the exchanges, and I pledge to spearhead the change we need to ensure this never happens again."

The New York Post reported that Susan Chang-Kim, Matthew Patashnick and Cristen Kromm are the three administrators who have been removed. They have been on leave for the past month.

The incident comes three weeks after a Columbia University task force on campus antisemitism reported a string of disturbing incidents at the Ivy League university, exposing what it characterized as the "harassment of Jewish students" and antisemitic remarks made by professors.

PARENTS WARN OF 'NIGHTMARE' CLIMATE ON COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS: JEWISH STUDENTS 'ARE BEING THREATENED'

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators barricaded themselves into the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia on Tuesday after the school began suspending students who defied an order to clear their encampment.   (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One professor reportedly told his class to avoid the mainstream media because "it is owned by Jews."

Task force members who spoke with Israeli publication Haaretz described a pattern of anti-Jewish bias at the Manhattan university, which has been plagued by anti-Israel protests since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

Jewish and Israeli students regularly felt "targeted and ostracized" on campus and were often singled out in the classroom, task force members told the paper.

The report also found that professors repeatedly encouraged students to take part in the anti-Israel protests or the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. Some even offered extra credit or conducted classes at the protest site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbia University did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.