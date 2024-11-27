Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate and fear in the Windy City

Fox News Staff
Published
Chicago police investigating Jewish man gunned down while walking to synagogue Video

Chicago police investigating Jewish man gunned down while walking to synagogue

Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt on Chicago police investigating if the shooting of a Jewish man was a hate crime.

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:
- Chicago hate crime shooting suspect researched Jewish targets, says prosecutor
- NYT changes headline about murdered Dubai rabbi following public outcry
- Netflix's 'Mary' attracts social media backlash for casting Israeli actress as mother of Jesus

An illegal migrant accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man on his way to a Chicago Synagogue used his cellphone to search for synagogues and Jewish community centers in the area before the attack.

An illegal migrant accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man on his way to a Chicago Synagogue used his cellphone to search for synagogues and Jewish community centers in the area before the attack. (Fox 32, left, and Cook County Sheriff's Office, right. )

TOP STORY: An illegal migrant accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man multiple times as he made his way to a Chicago Synagogue last month used his cellphone to scour for synagogues and Jewish community centers in the area shortly before the attack. His cell phone also contained more than 100 "antisemitic and pro-Hamas" images and videos, according to the Chicago Sun Times citing police. 

VIDEO: 'Rebel News' publisher Ezra Levant joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss why he was arrested at a pro-Hamas rally and his broader concerns about freedom of speech in Canada. Watch here:

Jewish journalist speaks out after being arrested at pro-Hamas rally in Canada Video

CHANGING TIMES: The New York Times appeared to subtly change a headline about the abduction and murder of an Abu Dhabi rabbi after garnering intense backlash on social media over the weekend. The paper first covered Kogan's death with the headline, "Israeli rabbi who disappeared in Dubai is found dead." Online critics immediately pounced on the outlet for seeming to downplay the kidnapping and terrorist element involved in Kogan's death. Read the updated headline here.

CASTING ASPERSIONS: A new Biblical epic film is garnering online backlash because of the film's Israeli cast. Netflix's "Mary" stars Israeli actress Noa Cohen in the titular role, and Israeli actor Ido Tako as Joseph, Jesus' father. Several people online are now calling for a boycott, claiming the film is historically inaccurate because Mary and Joseph were actually "Palestinian."

"MARY" film still

Noa Cohen and Ido Tako star in Netflix's "MARY." (Courtesy of Netflix) (Netflix)

GUEST EDITORIAL: Dr. Ayelet Levy Shahar, mother of 20-year-old Hamas hostage Naama Levy, implores Americans to remember her daughter and the other approximately 100 hostages as winter sets in.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Released hostages have confirmed our worst fears about the violence, physical and sexual abuse, starvation, and darkness in underground tunnels." - Ayelet Levy Shahar, mother of Naama Levy, held hostage by Hamas for over a year.

