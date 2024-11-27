Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hate and fear in the Windy City

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- Chicago hate crime shooting suspect researched Jewish targets, says prosecutor

- NYT changes headline about murdered Dubai rabbi following public outcry

- Netflix's 'Mary' attracts social media backlash for casting Israeli actress as mother of Jesus

TOP STORY: An illegal migrant accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man multiple times as he made his way to a Chicago Synagogue last month used his cellphone to scour for synagogues and Jewish community centers in the area shortly before the attack. His cell phone also contained more than 100 "antisemitic and pro-Hamas" images and videos, according to the Chicago Sun Times citing police.

VIDEO: 'Rebel News' publisher Ezra Levant joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss why he was arrested at a pro-Hamas rally and his broader concerns about freedom of speech in Canada. Watch here:

CHANGING TIMES: The New York Times appeared to subtly change a headline about the abduction and murder of an Abu Dhabi rabbi after garnering intense backlash on social media over the weekend. The paper first covered Kogan's death with the headline, "Israeli rabbi who disappeared in Dubai is found dead." Online critics immediately pounced on the outlet for seeming to downplay the kidnapping and terrorist element involved in Kogan's death. Read the updated headline here.

CASTING ASPERSIONS: A new Biblical epic film is garnering online backlash because of the film's Israeli cast. Netflix's "Mary " stars Israeli actress Noa Cohen in the titular role, and Israeli actor Ido Tako as Joseph, Jesus' father. Several people online are now calling for a boycott, claiming the film is historically inaccurate because Mary and Joseph were actually "Palestinian."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Dr. Ayelet Levy Shahar, mother of 20-year-old Hamas hostage Naama Levy, implores Americans to remember her daughter and the other approximately 100 hostages as winter sets in.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Released hostages have confirmed our worst fears about the violence, physical and sexual abuse, starvation, and darkness in underground tunnels." - Ayelet Levy Shahar, mother of Naama Levy, held hostage by Hamas for over a year.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here