Netflix's 'Mary' attracts social media backlash for casting Israeli actress as mother of Jesus

A new Biblical epic coming to Netflix this Christmas is garnering online backlash because of the film's Israeli cast.

Netflix's "Mary," coming to the streaming platform on December 6, stars Israeli actress Noa Cohen in the titular role, and Israeli actor Ido Tako as Joseph, Jesus' father. The coming-of-age tale retells the world-famous Biblical story through the eyes of Mary, mother of Jesus.

"Directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia) and written by Timothy Michael Hayes, this uplifting biblical epic follows Mary, Joseph, and their newborn son, Jesus, as they flee the relentless pursuit of King Herod, portrayed by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins," Netflix's website announced.

Since Netflix dropped the trailer for the film on November 12, it has been relentlessly attacked by anti-Israel critics on social media who are upset by the casting of the Israeli actors as Mary and Joseph.

PATRICIA HEATON CALLS ON CHRISTIANS TO FIGHT AGAINST ANTISEMITISM, OCTOBER 7 ‘DENIALISM,’ AT AWARDS SHOW

Director D.J. Caruso previously defended casting Israeli actors for the roles.

"It was important to us that Mary, along with most of our primary cast, be selected from Israel to ensure authenticity," he told Entertainment Weekly in October.

Several people online are now calling for a boycott, claiming the film is historically inaccurate because Mary and Joseph were actually "Palestinian."

"Instead of casting Middle-Eastern Christians to play the roles, the director casted European Israelis to play the roles for ‘authenticity’ reasons... yeah boycott this crap!" one account with a Palestinian flag in its profile demanded.

PRIEST ON CNN SAYS CHRISTMAS IS THE STORY OF A ‘PALESTINIAN JEW’ LIVING IN AN ‘OCCUPIED’ COUNTRY

One video post with over 1.6 million views on X called the director's decision to cast Israeli actors "diabolical," before calling for a boycott of the film.

"First Netflix taking all Palestinian content down and now they stream a movie about Mary with an all Israeli cast whilst those same people are bombing the birthplace of Christ? Boycott that s—," the profile with "Free Palestine" in its bio wrote.

"This is falsehood, antisemitism and blasphemy. Jesus, Mary and everyone in this show should be Palestinian," another account said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

"So Netflix brings a White Jewish woman who doesn’t believe in MARY and supports genocide to play a Middle Eastern holy figure.. very interesting," another account posted.

"It's utterly disrespectful to portray religious figures in such a trivialized manner, especially when it’s done for profit or entertainment. The casting of an Israeli actress to play Mary, the mother of Jesus, is not just a casting choice—it's a clear political statement that trivializes sacred beliefs. Christians worldwide hold Mary in reverence, and to commercialize her image like this is nothing short of sacrilege," an X account identifying as "ProPakastani" wrote.

The director, Caruso, said in a press release for the film that "it was essential to stay true to the biblical narrative as the story’s foundation," for "Mary."

"The plot remains faithful to the scriptures, with thoughtful interpretations that enhance the film’s central themes. In short, we aimed to honor the scriptures," he said.

Some pro-Israel accounts poked fun at the backlash to the film's casting. One account shared a 2023 clip from the Israeli satire show, Eretz Nehederet, parodying liberal college students who go back in time to lecture Mary and Joseph that they are not Jews, but actually Palestinians.

Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment.