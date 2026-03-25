Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Harvard 'indifferent to hostility' toward Jewish students: lawsuit

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump administration sues Harvard over alleged failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students

- Rams star Puka Nacua accused of biting woman, making antisemitic remark

- UC Berkeley to pay $1M, overhaul policies after antisemitism lawsuit settlement

TOP STORY: The Trump administration has filed a massive 44-page lawsuit against Harvard, seeking to claw back billions in federal funding. The DOJ alleges the university enabled a culture of antisemitism and failed to protect Jewish students following the October 7 attacks. Officials call it a crackdown on "deliberate indifference," while Harvard blasts the move as a pretext for federal control.

VIDEO: Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses the Michigan synagogue attack, Israel’s targeted strikes in Lebanon and more on ‘Fox News Live.’ WATCH HERE:

RED ZONE: Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua is facing a civil lawsuit for assault, battery, and gender violence following a New Year's Eve incident in Century City. The plaintiff, Madison Atiabi, alleges the Pro Bowler shouted, "f*** all the Jews," before "forcibly" biting her shoulder and her friend's thumb during a van ride. Nacua’s attorney has blasted the claims as a "shakedown" and "blackmail," characterizing the biting as mutual "horseplay" and citing video of the group partying later that night as evidence of a "blatant lie."

PRICE OF HATE: UC Berkeley has agreed to a $1 million settlement and a sweeping policy overhaul to resolve a landmark antisemitism lawsuit. The university will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism and ban discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students. The Brandeis Center hailed the deal as a "major milestone" against campus bigotry previously masked as political activism.

AMBULANCES ABLAZE: UK counterterrorism police are hunting three suspects after an antisemitic arson attack gutted four Jewish community ambulances in London. An Iran-linked group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin, reportedly claimed responsibility for the "sickening" strike. Experts warn the incident marks a dangerous escalation of Tehran-backed terror on British soil, fueled by years of government failure to ban the IRGC.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Zoya Fakhoury is the co-founder and executive director of the Amer Foundation, highlights how the unlawful 2019 detention of her father, Amer Fakhoury, by Hezbollah exposed the terror group's total subversion of Lebanese sovereignty. She argues that the same Iranian-backed forces that kidnapped an American are now dragging a victimized Lebanese population into a catastrophic war with Israel.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Harvard University has failed to protect its Jewish students from harassment and has allowed discrimination to wreak havoc on its campus." - White House spokesperson.

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