Rams star Puka Nacua accused of biting woman, making antisemitic remarks: report

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Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has reportedly been accused of biting a woman and making anti-Semitic comments, according to TMZ.

The woman made the allegations in a rejected application for a temporary restraining order after an alleged incident on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, said, according to TMZ, that "the whole claim is nothing more than a shakedown attempt" and that the bite "left nothing more than a temporary mark."

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A hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Nacua's agent and the Rams for comment.

Nacua previously apologized for performing an "antisemitic" act on a YouTube stream in December.

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Nacua discussed touchdown celebrations on YouTuber Adin Ross' stream, as Nacua's Rams are set for a Thursday night affair in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Many, however, believed the celebration perpetuated a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype.

In the video, Ross instructed Nacua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together. Ross, who is Jewish, has referred to the movement as his own "dance" or "emote."

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Nacua received overwhelming pushback and issued an apology Thursday, hours before his Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic . "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."