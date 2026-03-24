Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua accused of biting woman, making antisemitic remarks: report

Nacua's attorney says the situation 'is nothing more than a shakedown attempt'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Puka Nacua hints at low chances at date with Sydney Sweeney Video

Puka Nacua hints at low chances at date with Sydney Sweeney

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua backtracks on his "love" of skydiving while trying to make a play for Sydney Sweeney on social media.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has reportedly been accused of biting a woman and making anti-Semitic comments, according to TMZ. 

The woman made the allegations in a rejected application for a temporary restraining order after an alleged incident on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, said, according to TMZ, that "the whole claim is nothing more than a shakedown attempt" and that the bite "left nothing more than a temporary mark."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jamie Erdahl interviews Puka Nacua

NFL Network reporter Jamie Erdahl interviews Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 28, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

A hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Nacua's agent and the Rams for comment. 

Nacua previously apologized for performing an "antisemitic" act on a YouTube stream in December. 

UPSCALE SHOPPING DISTRICT ROCKED BY ALLEGED ANTISEMITIC BEATING AS LAWYER, 2 OTHERS CHARGED

Puka Nacua reacts on field

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nacua discussed touchdown celebrations on YouTuber Adin Ross' stream, as Nacua's Rams are set for a Thursday night affair in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Many, however, believed the celebration perpetuated a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype.

In the video, Ross instructed Nacua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together. Ross, who is Jewish, has referred to the movement as his own "dance" or "emote."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Puka Nacua celebrates

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reacts following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 44-42.  (Eric Thayer/AP Photo)

Nacua received overwhelming pushback and issued an apology Thursday, hours before his Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue