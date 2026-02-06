Writer sees red over Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance Super Bowl ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate antisemitism ad faced criticism from a columnist on Thursday.

The ad called on Americans to stand up against antisemitism and all forms of hate through the "Sticky Note" campaign. The commercial featured a young student who is victimized in the halls of his school for being Jewish, with classmates sticking a degrading, antisemitic note on his backpack without him noticing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It goes on to show a fellow student silently overlaying the hateful sticky note with one of his own, a blue square. The student also places a similar blue square on his chest and proudly walks alongside the Jewish boy.

Tablet Magazine’s Liel Leibovitz appeared to be seeing more red than blue. He wrote that Kraft would "go down in history as having created the single most embarrassing, idiotic, abominable, counterproductive, no good, very bad ad in the big game’s history."

Leibovitz went on to compare Kraft’s push to raise awareness about stopping hate against Jews to the Black Lives Matter movement. He wrote that the New England Patriots owner "thought it was a swell idea to promote precisely the same spineless brand of clicktivism that embodied the worst of the #BLM moral panic days."

RAMS' PUKA NACUA REACTS TO MATTHEW STAFFORD'S MVP, 2026 RETURN: 'I ALMOST DID A BACKFLIP'

"But the new ad is so offensive not only because it blows—or because, in reality, prominent American Muslims have spent the past three years acting very un-Bilal-like and drumming up everything from modern-day blood libels to violent antisemitic pint-sized pogroms on college campuses—but also because of what it tells us about the mindset of so much of organized Judaism these days," he added.

Leibovitz argued that ads like that need to be tougher and more to the point.

The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate has released ads calling on Americans to rid of antisemitism. The group has had previous campaigns showcasing powerful ads, including its "When There Are No Words" message that had a heavy impact in October 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

During last year’s Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg were among those featured in "No Reason To Hate." Blue Square also ran its "Silence" ad during the Super Bowl in 2024.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.