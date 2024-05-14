Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Facebook weighs whether anti-Israel rallying cry is hate speech

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Anti-Israel rallying cry under review by Facebook is tied to 'violent campaign,' expert says

- Hateful agitators cause a ruckus during commencements across the US

- UN revises Gaza death toll, almost 50% fewer women and children killed than previously reported

TOP STORY: An expert on the Middle East tells FOX Business that the phrase "from the river to the sea" — which Facebook's independent oversight board is now considering whether to designate as hate speech — is "inextricably linked" to a "violent campaign to get rid of Israel."

VIDEO: Comedian Jon Lovitz slammed a group of anti-Israel agitators from the "Queers for Palestine" group for their "insane" demonstrations after they were arrested for blocking traffic on a Florida freeway near Walt Disney World over the weekend.

CAMPUS CHAOS: Anti-Israel agitators across the U.S. disrupted commencement ceremonies following weeks of demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war that have disrupted campus life.

DOUBLING DOWN: Embattled Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a member of the far-left "Squad," recently defended a phrase widely viewed as antisemitic that calls for the "extermination" of Jews. Bowman said he does "not" think the controversial phrase "from the river to the sea" amounts to hate speech.

LIFE AND DEATH: In a dramatic shift, the UN has revised its data pertaining to the number of Palestinian casualties in the seven-month-old Gaza war, reducing almost by half the number of women and children it previously said were killed in the hostilities between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror group Hamas.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If Harvard wanted to change, if they wanted to combat antisemitism, they would’ve done it already…but time and time again, they’ve shown they are either unable or unwilling to do anything to help their Jewish students," Harvard Divinity School student Shabbos Kestenbaum.

