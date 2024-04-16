Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House resolution condemning 'From the River to the Sea' chant as antisemitic passes with 44 opposed

All members of the progressive 'Squad' voted against the measure

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning a pro-Palestinian activist chant as antisemitic on Tuesday – but 43 Democrats and one Republican voted against it.

A House GOP-led resolution introduced by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., to formally criticize the use of the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" passed in a 377 to 44 vote.

As has been the case with most issues surrounding Israel, the measure split the Democratic Party, with progressives bucking their more traditional colleagues in their criticism of the longstanding U.S. ally. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SHUT DOWN TRAFFIC, DISRUPT CITIES ALL ACROSS US IN DEMAND FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE

Far-left Squad Members

Members of the far-left "Squad" from left to right: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Getty Images)

Progressive "Squad" Democrats were among those to vote against it, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Cori Bush, D-Mo., as well as House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the measure as well. Fox News Digital reached out to his office for comment.

The bill is part of a list of 17 measures House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week aimed at affirming support for Israel and condemning Iran after the latter launched a barrage of airstrikes over the weekend.

BIDEN'S MORAL EQUIVALENCY BETWEEN ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINIANS WILL RESULT IN FAILURE - AGAIN

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone Republican against the bill (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

It marked a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions as the first time Tehran launched an attack on Israel from its own soil, though Israel said 99% of the rockets were intercepted.

The phrase "From the river to the sea" is a pro-Palestinian liberation phrase that has been used by Hamas and other anti-Israel actors as a call to arms against the Jewish nation.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, was censured last November for her harsh rhetoric toward Israel, including her use of the phrase.

VIDEO SHOWS CHICAGO ACTIVISTS CHEER AFTER LEARNING IRAN LAUNCHED ATTACK ON ISRAEL: 'HANDS OFF IRAN!'

Iranian pro-government supporters shout anti-Israel slogans at Palestine Square in Tehran, on April 14, 2024, in a celebration of the early morning Iran's IRGC attack on Israel (HOSSEIN BERIS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

She got bipartisan blowback over invoking it in a social media video posted to X, but the progressive lawmaker was unrepentant.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity," Tlaib said at the time.

