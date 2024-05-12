Anti-Israel agitators disrupt commencements across US after mobs vandalize buildings, assault police officers

Anti-Israel agitators across the U.S. disrupted commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday following weeks of demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war that have disrupted campus life.

The intensity of the demonstrations varied across commencement ceremonies, with some graduates engaging in disruptive behavior and others exhibiting silent demonstrations.

Here is a look at some of the protests that went down, from California to North Carolina.

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Dozens of graduating students at Virginia Commonwealth University and their families on Saturday walked out of the auditorium during a commencement speech by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

While some showed support for Palestinians, others held signs signaling opposition to Youngkin's policies on education, according to WRIC-TV.

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

Police used tear gas on demonstrators and took down an encampment at the Tucson campus ahead of commencement celebrations on Friday.

The school said police vehicles were spiked and that rocks and water bottles were thrown at officers.

Administrators said a structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property after 5 p.m. Thursday in violation of school policy. The university said its warnings to remove the encampment and disperse were ignored.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON

A small group of Wisconsin demonstrators staged what appeared to be a silent protest during commencement at Camp Randall Stadium. A photo posted by the Wisconsin State Journal showed about six people walking through the rear of the stadium, with two carrying a Palestinian flag.

The demonstration came after anti-Israel protesters at the campus agreed on Friday to permanently dismantle their two-week-old encampment and not disrupt graduation ceremonies in return for the opportunity to connect with "decision-makers" who control university investments by July 1.

The university agreed to increase support for scholars and students affected by wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA, CHAPEL HILL

At the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, anti-Israel demonstrators splattered red paint on the steps of the building that houses the office of the chancellor hours ahead of the school's commencement ceremony.

A group of several dozen protesters were on the lawn circling the Old Well, where they began chanting as students and families took graduation photos. The demonstrators then held a 15-minute moment of silence in honor of the thousands who have reportedly been killed in Gaza since October, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and sparked military retaliation from Israeli forces.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS, AUSTIN

At the University of Texas, Austin, a student held up a Palestinian flag during a commencement ceremony and refused to leave the stage briefly before being escorted away by security.

After commencement, graduate students, faculty and demonstrators walked out of the stadium holding a "Free Palestine" flag, while others held up their hands painted red.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

At the University of California, Berkeley, on Saturday, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters disrupted a commencement ceremony by waving flags and chanting. Most were graduating students wearing caps and gowns.

Pictures show hundreds of students wearing keffiyehs, waving Palestinian flags and holding signage denouncing Israel. Demonstrators were escorted to the back of the stadium, where they were joined by others.

DUKE UNIVERSITY

On Sunday, dozens of graduating students at Duke University walked out on comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech, with some chanting "free Palestine."

The student protesters staged the walkout just as Seinfeld, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was being introduced.

Some students carried Palestinian flags as they left the stadium. Other graduates and guests chanted, "Jerry! Jerry!" as the comedian took the stage to receive an honorary degree.

Despite the disruptions, Seinfeld managed to deliver his speech.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 75 instances since April 18 in which arrests were made at U.S. campus protests. Nearly 2,900 people have been arrested at 57 colleges and universities. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from schools and law enforcement agencies.

