Voice for kids: 11-year-old Israeli boy uses social media to battle antisemitism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Carasso, an 11-year-old Israeli boy, is pushing back against antisemitism. At a time when more kids are being targeted for their religion, he has taken to social media to offer his peers a way to respond with facts and hope.

Carasso has already lived through multiple conflicts and wars, experiences that have shaped both his perspective and his voice. Seeking to represent Israeli children, his advocacy began shortly after the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. What started as a response quickly became a mission.

He began posting on social media after a close friend’s father went missing following the Nova music festival attack and was later confirmed killed.

"I’m speaking about it so the whole world understands what kind of childhood we have," Carasso said.

EXCLUSIVE: 'REFUGEES IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY': SAMARITAN'S PURSE STEPS INTO ISRAEL'S WAR ZONES WITH NEEDED RELIEF

Carasso speaks directly to audiences in both English and Hebrew, reaching hundreds of thousands across social media. His message is clear. He aims to give a voice to children who often feel unheard, and to show that even at a young age, speaking up matters.

Born in Israel and a third-generation descendant of a Holocaust survivor, Carasso’s advocacy is shaped by both history and experience. He grew up during periods of ongoing conflict, where rocket attacks and air raid sirens are part of daily life. His posts reflect those realities, from running to shelters to supporting friends whose family members are serving on the front lines.

His advocacy has also placed him directly in the line of hostility.

After being featured in an article about Israeli children, Carasso became the target of a wave of antisemitic abuse online. Hundreds of comments appeared across social media, many directed at him personally, including Holocaust imagery telling the 11-year-old to "go back to Auschwitz like his grandfather," while others repeated antisemitic tropes and used dehumanizing imagery.

JEWISH COMMUNITIES ON HIGH ALERT AS PASSOVER BEGINS AMID RISING SECURITY THREATS NATIONWIDE

Antisemitism is rising globally and is increasingly visible for children. Carasso says he won’t be silenced.

"My duty is to continue spreading the truth everywhere," he said.

In an environment where misinformation spreads quickly, Carasso takes his responsibilities seriously.

"In today’s world, there’s so much misleading information online," he said. "Just because you see a photo or a post doesn’t mean it’s true. We all have a responsibility, kids and adults, to check the facts before sharing anything."

In recent months, Carasso traveled to Australia, where he met with Jewish children to better understand how antisemitism is affecting their lives. Among them was Summer Britvan, the sister of 10-year-old Matilda Britvan, who was killed during the Chanukah massacre at Bondi Beach.

"I met with Summer, and she opened up so much about her sister, how much she misses her, and how strong she is," Carasso said.

SIGN UP FOR ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED NEWSLETTER

Those conversations, he said, are part of a broader effort to give children a voice and a way to heal, something experts say is important.

For Carasso, one of the most important gaps in social media is the absence of children’s voices.

"The side of the children is not talked about," he said. "There are children whose parents were murdered or injured. Their lives are not the same anymore."

He says his message remains focused on strength, courage and the responsibility to speak.

"Be yourself. Be authentic," Carasso said. "Believe in yourself when you do advocacy. I started at the age of eight. I believe others can do it even better."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Carasso has received the Resilience Award from the Jewish Agency for Israel and was selected as Israel’s youngest torchbearer at the country’s Independence Day ceremony.

His advice to other kids his age, "If you believe in something, speak up and don’t be afraid."