Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Columbia accused of 'explosion' of antisemitism in new lawsuit

Columbia University facing lawsuit amid rising accusations of antisemitism, Ted Cruz leads effort against US-based nonprofit supporting UNRWA

Published
Published
Hamas hostage’s father says US sounds ‘more eager’ to make a deal than Israel Video

Hamas hostage’s father says US sounds ‘more eager’ to make a deal than Israel

Ruby Chen, father of Hamas hostage Itay Chen, discusses efforts by the U.S. and Israel to free hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Jewish student sues Columbia over 'virulently hostile' environment in the wake of Oct. 7 attack
- Comedian trashes pro-Palestinian college kids and their parents for wasting money
- Women’s basketball team refuses to shake hands with Israel after accusations of antisemitism

Columbia students support Palestine

TOP STORY: A Jewish student at Columbia University is suing the school over what she claims was an "explosion" of antisemitism since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Mackenzie Forrest, a 23-year-old graduate student, filed the lawsuit against the Ivy League institution claiming she faced discrimination because she’s an Orthodox Jew and Sabbath observer. Forrest said protests calling for the genocide of Jews and antisemitic manifestos in the School of Social Work where she studied created a "virulently hostile" environment after the Hamas attack against the Jewish state.

A handful of Senate Republicans are urging the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into a U.S.-based nonprofit that raises money for UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that critics have long said promoted an anti-Israel agenda in the Middle East and recently came under scrutiny for its alleged ties to Hamas.

VIDEO: Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on Israeli special forces sneaking into Rafah and rescuing two hostages, sparking a firefight.

Video shows Israeli hostage rescue from southern Gaza Video

‘NOT GETTING EDUCATED’: Comedian Michael Rapaport ripped pro-Palestinian American college students and their parents during his trip to Israel, saying that they’re wasting their money because these students are obviously ignorant of Israeli history. "Parents, stop wasting your money! They’re not getting educated," Rapaport declared. Rapaport has been a vocal defender of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ horrific terror attack against the nation on October 7.

UNSPORTSMANLIKE: Ireland women’s basketball refused to shake hands with Israel before the game after one Israeli basketball player accused the team of antisemitism. Basketball Ireland released a statement before the game announcing that it had informed FIBA Europe that the team would not shake hands with Israel before or after the game, and they would not share center court with their opponents during the national anthems.

Rapaport at rally

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION: A handful of Senate Republicans are urging the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into a U.S.-based nonprofit that raises money for UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that critics have long said promoted an anti-Israel agenda in the Middle East and recently came under scrutiny for its alleged ties to Hamas.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "It’s no coincidence that today one in five young Americans believe the Holocaust is a myth, with an additional 30% of respondents polled aged 18-29 unsure if the Holocaust took place," Jonathan Harounoff writes in a Fox News Digital op-ed.

