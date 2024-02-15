Comedian Michael Rapaport excoriates pro-Palestinian college students: 'Stop wasting your money!'

Comedian and staunch Israel defender Michael Rapaport ripped pro-Palestinian American college students and their parents this week during his trip to the Jewish state, saying that they’re wasting their money because these students are obviously ignorant of Israeli history.

"Parents, stop wasting your money! They’re not getting educated," Rapaport declared.

Rapaport made his point while standing on an ancient Judean wine press in Israel in a video he posted to Instagram on Thursday.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT BLASTS GOLDEN GLOBE ATTENDEES FOR NOT MENTIONING ISRAELI HOSTAGES: 'WE SHOULD BE ASHAMED'

Pointing down at the thousands-of-years-old Jewish edifice, he began, "Alright, this is an ancient Judean wine press. You see that? You see that?"

Demonstrating how an ancient Israelite might stomp on the grapes, he jumped up and down on the stone press and said, "You do some Lucy and Ethel s---, right? You press the f----- wine like ‘I Love Lucy.’ The wine goes down there. Ancient Judean s---."

He then brought the point home to pro-Palestinian college students who have adopted talking points that the state of Israel was established on Palestinian land. "Ancient – thousands of years. You understand me, you dumb f---?" he asked, getting close to the camera.

"Thousands of years, you see? Ancient Judean wine press. Ancient Judean land," he added as he panned the camera over the landscape dotted with ancient ruins.

Berating pro-Palestinian users, he asked, "Why am I having to explain this to you, you dumb – especially you college kids? If you’re on a college campus and you don’t know this – If I’m paying for my kids on a college campus and you don’t know this and I know it, and I graduated high school–."

He then urged parents to stop "wasting your money" before cutting the video.

LEFT-WING ACTOR GOES VIRAL FOR VULGAR RANT OVER TRUMP COURTROOM SKETCH

Rapaport has been a vocal defender of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ horrific terror attack against the nation on October 7.

Late last year, he spoke at the "March For Israel" rally in Washington, D.C, telling the crowd, "Jewish people around the world, we have seen it all. We have heard it all. Israel is not going anywhere! And to the people that aren’t with us, you’re going to thank us later."

Though he’s an outspoken liberal, Rapaport’s support for Israel has put him at odds with members of the Democratic Party. Shortly after the terror attack – which killed over 1400 people in Israel – the comedian trashed Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Mo., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for urging a cease-fire in Israel’s retaliation.

At the time he wrote on X, "Take down that f------ bulls---, you f------ Jew haters. You hate the Jews. You've always hated the Jews. It's been one of your agendas to perpetuate Jew hate. Take down your f------ fake news tweets. Rescind your f------ comments, rescind your f------fake news statements. You're in government you motherf------!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His disgust for antisemitism and its spread throughout the country has even had him contemplating voting for former President Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

During an episode of his podcast last November, he said, "I’ve had conversations with some of my – if it comes down to pig d--- Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry!"